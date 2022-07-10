Nick Kyrgios tries to get allegedly drunk fan thrown of out Wimbledon men’s singles final

The men’s singles final at Wimbledon is currently underway as Nick Kyrgios is facing off against No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios typically has a style where he mouths off either at his box, himself or the chair judge while he plays and he has been no different on Sunday. In his defense, he has had some run-ins with fans that he shouldn’t have to be dealing with.

One fan was shown being escorted out of the arena after he wouldn’t stop chirping at Kyrgious during his serve. In contrast, you could hear a pin drop in the stadium when Djokovic has been serving. That foe was vanquished, but then another appeared in the form of a fan that is talking to Kyrgios mid-game.

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."



Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mhDw7M2Zbd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios has voiced his displeasure with the chair and has complained that her chattering almost cost him the last game. He makes the point that this is the final of Wimbledon which is the most esteemed major in the sport. The chair judge made a call on a handy phone, but no other action has been shown regarding fans at this point in the match. Kyrgios is up 4-3 in the third set.