Chelsea transfer rumors: Club adds Raheem Sterling, pursuing Nathan Ake while Raphinha situation remains unclear

Here’s the latest on Chelsea’s summer moves.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3
Raheem Sterling of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League - League A Group 3 match between England and Hungary at Molineux on June 14, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England.
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea has officially added Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling on a £45 million fee plus £10 million in add-ons, per Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea is also looking to bring in Manchester City defender Nathan Ake on a fee around £41 million. Thomas Tuchel has been busy in the transfer market and it’s resulted in some nice additions so far for the Blues.

Sterling has agreed to a new contract which will take him through the 2026-27 season with Chelsea. He has the option for another year. We’ll see if Chelsea can close the deal on Ake, who is part of a Man City selloff during this window.

These moves come as Chelsea’s situation regarding Leeds United winger Raphinha remains unclear. Leeds maintains it has only accepted Chelsea’s bid of £60 million, but Barcelona has been in contact and is trying to make a move. Raphinha reportedly is also listening to Barcelona’s offer, so we’ll see how that all plays out.

