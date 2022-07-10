Why is Christian Yelich not in Brewers lineup Sunday vs. the Pirates?

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without Christian Yelich for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The move doesn’t appear to be injury related and is likely a veteran’s day off for the star outfielder.

Yelich was ejected from Saturday’s game against the Pirates after arguing a call with the plate umpire. Milwaukee ended up losing the contest 4-3. Yelich has not been up to his MVP standards this season but is still contributing with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. He’s hitting .248 on the year. With Yelich out of the lineup Sunday, look for either Andrew McCutchen or Jonathan Davis to take his place depending on how the Brewers set up.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Brewers are -170 on the moneyline for Sunday’s game. They are 1.5-run line favorites, although they’ve split the last six games against Pittsburgh after winning the previous six on the season.