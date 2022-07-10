Sylvia Fowles dunks in her final WNBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, who is playing in her final WNBA season and WNBA All-Star Game, sent her fellow All-Stars and the Wintrust Arena crowd into a frenzy with a coast-to-coast trip ending in a dunk. Check it out.

THREW IT DOWN



SYLVIA SHOWIN OUT‼️ pic.twitter.com/mH5KvwHrbc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2022

Fowles actually began her career in Chicago when she was selected by the Sky in the 2008 WNBA Draft. Fowles immediately became an All-Star for the Sky, but eventually wanted out from the organization. She declined a contract extension and was traded to the Minnesota Lynx, where she won two WNBA championships. This season, she is averaging 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Lynx. Unfortunately, Minnesota is at the bottom of the standings in the West and it doesn’t look like Fowles will have the chance to compete for that third WNBA title.

Fowles and Sue Bird, who is also playing in her final WNBA season, were honorary selections for this year’s All-Star Game.