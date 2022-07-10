 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as slim favorite to win French Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for the 2022 French Grand Prix.

By Ryan Sanders
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The 2022 F1 season will take a week off following Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix and then head to Marseille for the French Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, July 24th and Max Verstappen opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +125 odds and is followed by Charles Leclerc at +140.

Verstappen is the defending champ in Marseille and is the 2022 points leader through 11 races. He finished second this past week in Austria and has six victories under his belt. He has 208 points this season and Leclerc follows him with 170 after claiming the victory at Red Bull Ring. Leclerc started last year’s race in seventh place but finished in 16th. He finished third in 2019 and tenth in 2018.

It’s a sizable drop-off from there with Lewis Hamilton at +900 and then Sergio Peréz and Carlos Sainz at +1100. Below are the full opening odds for the 2022 French Grand Prix following Sunday’s Austria race.

2022 French Grand Prix opening odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen +125
Charles Leclerc +140
Lewis Hamilton +900
Carlos Sainz +1100
Sergio Perez +1100
George Russell +1800
Lando Norris +15000
Fernando Alonso +15000
Esteban Ocon +15000
Valtteri Bottas +30000
Daniel Ricciardo +30000
Mick Schumacher +30000
Kevin Magnussen +30000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Guanyu Zhou +50000
Alexander Albon +50000
Nicholas Latifi +90000

