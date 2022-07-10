F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as slim favorite to win French Grand Prix

The 2022 F1 season will take a week off following Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix and then head to Marseille for the French Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, July 24th and Max Verstappen opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +125 odds and is followed by Charles Leclerc at +140.

Verstappen is the defending champ in Marseille and is the 2022 points leader through 11 races. He finished second this past week in Austria and has six victories under his belt. He has 208 points this season and Leclerc follows him with 170 after claiming the victory at Red Bull Ring. Leclerc started last year’s race in seventh place but finished in 16th. He finished third in 2019 and tenth in 2018.

It’s a sizable drop-off from there with Lewis Hamilton at +900 and then Sergio Peréz and Carlos Sainz at +1100. Below are the full opening odds for the 2022 French Grand Prix following Sunday’s Austria race.

2022 French Grand Prix opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen +125 Charles Leclerc +140 Lewis Hamilton +900 Carlos Sainz +1100 Sergio Perez +1100 George Russell +1800 Lando Norris +15000 Fernando Alonso +15000 Esteban Ocon +15000 Valtteri Bottas +30000 Daniel Ricciardo +30000 Mick Schumacher +30000 Kevin Magnussen +30000 Pierre Gasly +50000 Yuki Tsunoda +50000 Sebastian Vettel +50000 Lance Stroll +50000 Guanyu Zhou +50000 Alexander Albon +50000 Nicholas Latifi +90000

