F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as slim favorite to win French Grand Prix

The 2022 F1 season will take a week off following Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix and then head to Marseille for the French Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, July 24th and Max Verstappen opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +125 odds and is followed by Charles Leclerc at +140.
Verstappen is the defending champ in Marseille and is the 2022 points leader through 11 races. He finished second this past week in Austria and has six victories under his belt. He has 208 points this season and Leclerc follows him with 170 after claiming the victory at Red Bull Ring. Leclerc started last year’s race in seventh place but finished in 16th. He finished third in 2019 and tenth in 2018.
It’s a sizable drop-off from there with Lewis Hamilton at +900 and then Sergio Peréz and Carlos Sainz at +1100. Below are the full opening odds for the 2022 French Grand Prix following Sunday’s Austria race.
2022 French Grand Prix opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|+125
|Charles Leclerc
|+140
|Lewis Hamilton
|+900
|Carlos Sainz
|+1100
|Sergio Perez
|+1100
|George Russell
|+1800
|Lando Norris
|+15000
|Fernando Alonso
|+15000
|Esteban Ocon
|+15000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+30000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+30000
|Mick Schumacher
|+30000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+30000
|Pierre Gasly
|+50000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+50000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+50000
|Lance Stroll
|+50000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+50000
|Alexander Albon
|+50000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
