Danilo Gallinari signs two-year, $13.3 million deal with Celtics

Danilo Gallinari has signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal to join the Boston Celtics, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Gallinari was part of the Dejounte Murray trade between the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs. He was released by the Spurs and was debating between the Celtics and Chicago Bulls for his next journey. He ultimately chose the Celtics, who are building a strong roster this offseason.

After clearing waivers, free agent F Danilo Gallinari has agreed on a two-year, $13.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2022

Boston is among the favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA title per DraftKings Sportsbook, and Gallinari will be a prominent rotation player in that chase. The Celtics have responded to falling short in this past NBA Finals against the Warriors by trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Gallinari without sacrificing any core players from last year. It’ll be interesting to see how Ime Udoka utilizes the new pieces in the existing framework of the team, but Boston is going to be a tough out in the playoffs next year.