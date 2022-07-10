MLB HR Derby rumors: Giancarlo Stanton open to participating

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19. Prior to the ASG, we’ll get the Home Run Derby on Monday. New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso is the reigning two-time champion with 2020 being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a chance we see Alonso return to defend his title and go for the three-peat, something that has never been done in MLB history. Here we’re going to track the latest news and rumors for who will participate in the HR Derby in 2022.

2022 HR Derby participant rumors

July 10 — Giancarlo Stanton is “open” to participating in the HR Derby at Dodger Stadium this year. He was voted an All-Star starter for the AL and will be in the outfield with teammate Aaron Judge, who likely won’t be in the derby.