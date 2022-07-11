When does NHL free agency begin?

The NHL calendar is set to flip this week and that will allow players who are unrestricted or restricted free agents to sign with teams. The NHL Draft brought a bit of excitement at the top but was pretty lackluster overall. The Montreal Canadiens drafted Slovakian RW Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick. The New Jersey Devils then selected his teammate, D Simon Nemec, with the second pick. It was the first time in history two Slovakia-born players were selected 1-2 in the draft.

As for offseason moves so far, the big trade has been the Chicago Blackhawks sending LW Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for a package of picks. The Blackhawks were able to acquire a few first-rounders on Thursday night to bulk up the farm system in hopes of rebuilding.

The St. Louis Blues traded the rights to G Ville Husso to the Detroit Red Wings and he signed an extension. The Carolina Hurricanes did the same with D Anthony DeAngelo and his rights, going to the Philadelphia Flyers and then signing a contract.

The big names in free agency include LW Johnny Gaudreau, D Kris Letang and C Evgeni Malkin among other veterans. Claude Giroux will be on the open market along with C Patrice Bergeron, if he decides not to return to the Boston Bruins or to retire.

2022 NHL Free Agency date

Date: July 13

Start time: Noon ET