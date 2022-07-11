Odds for 2022 British Open Championship heading into event week

The 2022 Open Championship will be held at The Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland from Thursday, July 14th and Sunday, July 17th. The British Open is the last of the majors, and is the “world championship” as the governing body of golf everywhere outside the United States and Mexico. The Old Course is where the game was first played 600 years ago. This will be the 150th Open Championship, and for the sesquicentennial they decided to move it from its usual every five years slot in the rota to 2022 instead of the normally-scheduled 2020.

Collin Morikawa was victorious at the 2021 Open Championship with a 15-under par at Royal St George’s Golf Club. He finished two strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth and became the first player since 2003 to win in his Open Championship debut.

The betting favorite in 2022 is Rory McIlroy who has +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is followed by Jon Rahm (+1100), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600) and Spieth (+1600) as the golfers with the top-five offs to win. Morikawa has +2000 to be the first back-to-back Open Championship winner since Padraig Harrington of Ireland won in 2007 and 2008.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Open Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Open Championship Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +900 +225 +110 Xander Schauffele +1200 +330 +150 Scottie Scheffler +1400 +350 +160 Justin Thomas +1600 +400 +180 Jordan Spieth +1600 +400 +180 Jon Rahm +1600 +400 +180 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 +400 +200 Patrick Cantlay +2000 +400 +200 Shane Lowry +2200 +450 +240 Cameron Smith +2800 +500 +300 Will Zalatoris +3000 +500 +300 Collin Morikawa +3000 +500 +300 Dustin Johnson +3500 +600 +300 Tony Finau +3500 +600 +300 Tommy Fleetwood +3500 +600 +300 Max Homa +4000 +700 +350 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +700 +350 Louis Oosthuizen +4000 +700 +350 Sam Burns +4500 +800 +400 Viktor Hovland +5000 +900 +500 Joaquin Niemann +5000 +900 +500 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 +900 +500 Brooks Koepka +5000 +900 +500 Tiger Woods +6000 +1100 +550 Justin Rose +6500 +1200 +550 Adam Scott +6500 +1200 +550 Sungjae Im +6500 +1200 +550 Seamus Power +6500 +1200 +550 Keegan Bradley +8000 +1200 +650 Corey Conners +8000 +1200 +650 Ryan Fox +8000 +1200 +650 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 +1200 +650 Keith Mitchell +8000 +1200 +650 Mito Pereira +10000 +1600 +800 Cameron Tringale +10000 +1600 +800 Sergio Garcia +10000 +1600 +800 Marc Leishman +10000 +1600 +800 Talor Gooch +10000 +1600 +800 Harold Varner III +10000 +1600 +800 Billy Horschel +10000 +1600 +800 Patrick Reed +10000 +1600 +800 Webb Simpson +13000 +1800 +900 Thomas Pieters +13000 +1800 +900 Cameron Young +13000 +1800 +900 Robert MacIntyre +13000 +1800 +900 Bryson DeChambeau +13000 +1800 +900 Sebastian Munoz +13000 +1800 +900 Aaron Wise +13000 +1800 +900 Gary Woodland +13000 +1800 +900 Abraham Ancer +13000 +1800 +900 Kevin Na +13000 +1800 +900 Adrian Meronk +15000 +2200 +1100 Danny Willett +15000 +2200 +1100 J.T. Poston +15000 +2200 +1100 Russell Henley +15000 +2200 +1100 Jordan Smith +15000 +2200 +1100 Haotong Li +15000 +2200 +1100 Joohyung Kim +15000 +2200 +1100 Padraig Harrington +15000 +2200 +1100 K.H. Lee +18000 +2800 +1200 Paul Casey +18000 +2800 +1200 Jason Kokrak +18000 +2800 +1200 Si Woo Kim +18000 +2800 +1200 Sahith Theegala +18000 +2800 +1200 Chris Kirk +18000 +2800 +1200 Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +2800 +1200 Lucas Herbert +18000 +2800 +1200 Victor Perez +20000 +3500 +1400 Kurt Kitayama +20000 +3500 +1400 Brian Harman +20000 +3500 +1400 Luke List +20000 +3500 +1400 Fabrizio Zanotti +20000 +3500 +1400 Emiliano Grillo +20000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Kisner +20000 +3500 +1400 Minwoo Lee +25000 +4000 +1600 Thomas Detry +25000 +4000 +1600 Stewart Cink +25000 +4000 +1600 Sam Horsfield +25000 +4000 +1600 Thriston Lawrence +25000 +4000 +1600 Harris English +25000 +4000 +1600 Adri Arnaus +25000 +4000 +1600 Bernd Wiesberger +25000 +4000 +1600 Dylan Frittelli +25000 +4000 +1600 Nicolai Hojgaard +30000 +5000 +2200 Dean Burmester +30000 +5000 +2200 Shugo Imahira +30000 +5000 +2200 Justin Harding +30000 +5000 +2200 Tom Hoge +30000 +5000 +2200 John Catlin +30000 +5000 +2200 Matthew Jordan +30000 +5000 +2200 Zach Johnson +30000 +5000 +2200 Pablo Larrazabal +30000 +5000 +2200 Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2200 Ian Poulter +30000 +5000 +2200 Phil Mickelson +30000 +5000 +2200 Guido Migliozzi +30000 +5000 +2200 Richard Bland +30000 +5000 +2200 Brad Kennedy +30000 +5000 +2200 Chan Kim +30000 +5000 +2200 Yuto Katsuragawa +30000 +5000 +2200 Francesco Molinari +30000 +5000 +2200 Lee Westwood +30000 +5000 +2200 Henrik Stenson +30000 +5000 +2200 Erik Van Rooyen +30000 +5000 +2200 Alexander Bjork +30000 +5000 +2200 Wyndham Clark +30000 +5000 +2200 David Law +40000 +6500 +3000 Oliver Farr +40000 +6500 +3000 Brandon Wu +40000 +6500 +3000 Jason Scrivener +40000 +6500 +3000 Takumi Kanaya +40000 +6500 +3000 Jamie Donaldson +40000 +6500 +3000 Marcus Armitage +40000 +6500 +3000 Anthony Quayle +40000 +6500 +3000 Richard Mansell +40000 +6500 +3000 Kazuki Higa +40000 +6500 +3000 Sepp Straka +40000 +6500 +3000 Minkyu Kim +40000 +6500 +3000 Ashley Chesters +40000 +6500 +3000 Laurie Canter +40000 +6500 +3000 Garrick Higgo +40000 +6500 +3000 Sihwan Kim +40000 +6500 +3000 Ernie Els +40000 +6500 +3000 Ben Campbell +50000 +10000 +4000 Zander Lombard +50000 +10000 +4000 Shaun Norris +50000 +10000 +4000 Justin De Los Santos +50000 +10000 +4000 Jediah Morgan +50000 +10000 +4000 Paul Lawrie +50000 +10000 +4000 Scott Vincent +50000 +10000 +4000 Min-Gyu Cho +50000 +10000 +4000 David Carey +80000 +15000 +6000 Darren Clarke +80000 +10000 +6000 Jorge Fernandez-Valdes +80000 +15000 +6000 John Parry +80000 +15000 +6000 Robert Dinwiddie +80000 +15000 +6000 Marco Penge +80000 +15000 +6000 Sadom Kaewkanjana +80000 +15000 +6000 Dimitrios Papadatos +100000 +25000 +8000 David Duval +100000 +25000 +8000 Mark Calcavecchia +100000 +25000 +8000 Stephen Dodd +100000 +25000 +8000 John Daly +100000 +25000 +8000 Matthew Ford +100000 +25000 +8000 Jamie Rutherford +100000 +25000 +8000 Jack Floydd +100000 +25000 +8000 Matthew Griffin +100000 +25000 +8000 Alex Wrigley +100000 +25000 +8000 Lars Van Meijel +100000 +25000 +8000 Ronan Mullarney +100000 +25000 +8000

