Odds for 2022 British Open Championship heading into event week

The field is set for the 2022 Open Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Collin Morikawa of the United States celebrates after his putt on the 18th hole as he wins The Open to become Open Champion during Day Four of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 18, 2021 in Sandwich, England. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

The 2022 Open Championship will be held at The Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland from Thursday, July 14th and Sunday, July 17th. The British Open is the last of the majors, and is the “world championship” as the governing body of golf everywhere outside the United States and Mexico. The Old Course is where the game was first played 600 years ago. This will be the 150th Open Championship, and for the sesquicentennial they decided to move it from its usual every five years slot in the rota to 2022 instead of the normally-scheduled 2020.

Collin Morikawa was victorious at the 2021 Open Championship with a 15-under par at Royal St George’s Golf Club. He finished two strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth and became the first player since 2003 to win in his Open Championship debut.

The betting favorite in 2022 is Rory McIlroy who has +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is followed by Jon Rahm (+1100), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600) and Spieth (+1600) as the golfers with the top-five offs to win. Morikawa has +2000 to be the first back-to-back Open Championship winner since Padraig Harrington of Ireland won in 2007 and 2008.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Open Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Open Championship Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +900 +225 +110
Xander Schauffele +1200 +330 +150
Scottie Scheffler +1400 +350 +160
Justin Thomas +1600 +400 +180
Jordan Spieth +1600 +400 +180
Jon Rahm +1600 +400 +180
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 +400 +200
Patrick Cantlay +2000 +400 +200
Shane Lowry +2200 +450 +240
Cameron Smith +2800 +500 +300
Will Zalatoris +3000 +500 +300
Collin Morikawa +3000 +500 +300
Dustin Johnson +3500 +600 +300
Tony Finau +3500 +600 +300
Tommy Fleetwood +3500 +600 +300
Max Homa +4000 +700 +350
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +700 +350
Louis Oosthuizen +4000 +700 +350
Sam Burns +4500 +800 +400
Viktor Hovland +5000 +900 +500
Joaquin Niemann +5000 +900 +500
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 +900 +500
Brooks Koepka +5000 +900 +500
Tiger Woods +6000 +1100 +550
Justin Rose +6500 +1200 +550
Adam Scott +6500 +1200 +550
Sungjae Im +6500 +1200 +550
Seamus Power +6500 +1200 +550
Keegan Bradley +8000 +1200 +650
Corey Conners +8000 +1200 +650
Ryan Fox +8000 +1200 +650
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 +1200 +650
Keith Mitchell +8000 +1200 +650
Mito Pereira +10000 +1600 +800
Cameron Tringale +10000 +1600 +800
Sergio Garcia +10000 +1600 +800
Marc Leishman +10000 +1600 +800
Talor Gooch +10000 +1600 +800
Harold Varner III +10000 +1600 +800
Billy Horschel +10000 +1600 +800
Patrick Reed +10000 +1600 +800
Webb Simpson +13000 +1800 +900
Thomas Pieters +13000 +1800 +900
Cameron Young +13000 +1800 +900
Robert MacIntyre +13000 +1800 +900
Bryson DeChambeau +13000 +1800 +900
Sebastian Munoz +13000 +1800 +900
Aaron Wise +13000 +1800 +900
Gary Woodland +13000 +1800 +900
Abraham Ancer +13000 +1800 +900
Kevin Na +13000 +1800 +900
Adrian Meronk +15000 +2200 +1100
Danny Willett +15000 +2200 +1100
J.T. Poston +15000 +2200 +1100
Russell Henley +15000 +2200 +1100
Jordan Smith +15000 +2200 +1100
Haotong Li +15000 +2200 +1100
Joohyung Kim +15000 +2200 +1100
Padraig Harrington +15000 +2200 +1100
K.H. Lee +18000 +2800 +1200
Paul Casey +18000 +2800 +1200
Jason Kokrak +18000 +2800 +1200
Si Woo Kim +18000 +2800 +1200
Sahith Theegala +18000 +2800 +1200
Chris Kirk +18000 +2800 +1200
Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +2800 +1200
Lucas Herbert +18000 +2800 +1200
Victor Perez +20000 +3500 +1400
Kurt Kitayama +20000 +3500 +1400
Brian Harman +20000 +3500 +1400
Luke List +20000 +3500 +1400
Fabrizio Zanotti +20000 +3500 +1400
Emiliano Grillo +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Kisner +20000 +3500 +1400
Minwoo Lee +25000 +4000 +1600
Thomas Detry +25000 +4000 +1600
Stewart Cink +25000 +4000 +1600
Sam Horsfield +25000 +4000 +1600
Thriston Lawrence +25000 +4000 +1600
Harris English +25000 +4000 +1600
Adri Arnaus +25000 +4000 +1600
Bernd Wiesberger +25000 +4000 +1600
Dylan Frittelli +25000 +4000 +1600
Nicolai Hojgaard +30000 +5000 +2200
Dean Burmester +30000 +5000 +2200
Shugo Imahira +30000 +5000 +2200
Justin Harding +30000 +5000 +2200
Tom Hoge +30000 +5000 +2200
John Catlin +30000 +5000 +2200
Matthew Jordan +30000 +5000 +2200
Zach Johnson +30000 +5000 +2200
Pablo Larrazabal +30000 +5000 +2200
Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2200
Ian Poulter +30000 +5000 +2200
Phil Mickelson +30000 +5000 +2200
Guido Migliozzi +30000 +5000 +2200
Richard Bland +30000 +5000 +2200
Brad Kennedy +30000 +5000 +2200
Chan Kim +30000 +5000 +2200
Yuto Katsuragawa +30000 +5000 +2200
Francesco Molinari +30000 +5000 +2200
Lee Westwood +30000 +5000 +2200
Henrik Stenson +30000 +5000 +2200
Erik Van Rooyen +30000 +5000 +2200
Alexander Bjork +30000 +5000 +2200
Wyndham Clark +30000 +5000 +2200
David Law +40000 +6500 +3000
Oliver Farr +40000 +6500 +3000
Brandon Wu +40000 +6500 +3000
Jason Scrivener +40000 +6500 +3000
Takumi Kanaya +40000 +6500 +3000
Jamie Donaldson +40000 +6500 +3000
Marcus Armitage +40000 +6500 +3000
Anthony Quayle +40000 +6500 +3000
Richard Mansell +40000 +6500 +3000
Kazuki Higa +40000 +6500 +3000
Sepp Straka +40000 +6500 +3000
Minkyu Kim +40000 +6500 +3000
Ashley Chesters +40000 +6500 +3000
Laurie Canter +40000 +6500 +3000
Garrick Higgo +40000 +6500 +3000
Sihwan Kim +40000 +6500 +3000
Ernie Els +40000 +6500 +3000
Ben Campbell +50000 +10000 +4000
Zander Lombard +50000 +10000 +4000
Shaun Norris +50000 +10000 +4000
Justin De Los Santos +50000 +10000 +4000
Jediah Morgan +50000 +10000 +4000
Paul Lawrie +50000 +10000 +4000
Scott Vincent +50000 +10000 +4000
Min-Gyu Cho +50000 +10000 +4000
David Carey +80000 +15000 +6000
Darren Clarke +80000 +10000 +6000
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes +80000 +15000 +6000
John Parry +80000 +15000 +6000
Robert Dinwiddie +80000 +15000 +6000
Marco Penge +80000 +15000 +6000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +80000 +15000 +6000
Dimitrios Papadatos +100000 +25000 +8000
David Duval +100000 +25000 +8000
Mark Calcavecchia +100000 +25000 +8000
Stephen Dodd +100000 +25000 +8000
John Daly +100000 +25000 +8000
Matthew Ford +100000 +25000 +8000
Jamie Rutherford +100000 +25000 +8000
Jack Floydd +100000 +25000 +8000
Matthew Griffin +100000 +25000 +8000
Alex Wrigley +100000 +25000 +8000
Lars Van Meijel +100000 +25000 +8000
Ronan Mullarney +100000 +25000 +8000

