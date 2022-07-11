Odds for 2022 British Open Championship heading into event week

The 2022 Open Championship will be held at The Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland from Thursday, July 14th and Sunday, July 17th. The British Open is the last of the majors, and is the “world championship” as the governing body of golf everywhere outside the United States and Mexico. The Old Course is where the game was first played 600 years ago. This will be the 150th Open Championship, and for the sesquicentennial they decided to move it from its usual every five years slot in the rota to 2022 instead of the normally-scheduled 2020.
Collin Morikawa was victorious at the 2021 Open Championship with a 15-under par at Royal St George’s Golf Club. He finished two strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth and became the first player since 2003 to win in his Open Championship debut.
The betting favorite in 2022 is Rory McIlroy who has +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is followed by Jon Rahm (+1100), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600) and Spieth (+1600) as the golfers with the top-five offs to win. Morikawa has +2000 to be the first back-to-back Open Championship winner since Padraig Harrington of Ireland won in 2007 and 2008.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Open Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Open Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+900
|+225
|+110
|Xander Schauffele
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|+350
|+160
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|+400
|+180
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|+400
|+180
|Jon Rahm
|+1600
|+400
|+180
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Shane Lowry
|+2200
|+450
|+240
|Cameron Smith
|+2800
|+500
|+300
|Will Zalatoris
|+3000
|+500
|+300
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|+500
|+300
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Max Homa
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|+800
|+400
|Viktor Hovland
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Brooks Koepka
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Tiger Woods
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Justin Rose
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Adam Scott
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Sungjae Im
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Seamus Power
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Keegan Bradley
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Corey Conners
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Ryan Fox
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Keith Mitchell
|+8000
|+1200
|+650
|Mito Pereira
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Cameron Tringale
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Sergio Garcia
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Marc Leishman
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Talor Gooch
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Harold Varner III
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Patrick Reed
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Webb Simpson
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Thomas Pieters
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Cameron Young
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Robert MacIntyre
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Sebastian Munoz
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Aaron Wise
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Gary Woodland
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Abraham Ancer
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Kevin Na
|+13000
|+1800
|+900
|Adrian Meronk
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Danny Willett
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|J.T. Poston
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Russell Henley
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Jordan Smith
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Haotong Li
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Joohyung Kim
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Padraig Harrington
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|K.H. Lee
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Paul Casey
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Jason Kokrak
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Si Woo Kim
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Sahith Theegala
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Chris Kirk
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Lucas Herbert
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Victor Perez
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Brian Harman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Luke List
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Kisner
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Minwoo Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Thomas Detry
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Stewart Cink
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sam Horsfield
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Thriston Lawrence
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Harris English
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Adri Arnaus
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Dylan Frittelli
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Dean Burmester
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Shugo Imahira
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Justin Harding
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Tom Hoge
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|John Catlin
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Matthew Jordan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Ian Poulter
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Phil Mickelson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Guido Migliozzi
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Richard Bland
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Brad Kennedy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Chan Kim
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Francesco Molinari
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Lee Westwood
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Henrik Stenson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Alexander Bjork
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Wyndham Clark
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|David Law
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Oliver Farr
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Jason Scrivener
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Jamie Donaldson
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Marcus Armitage
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Anthony Quayle
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Richard Mansell
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Kazuki Higa
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Sepp Straka
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Minkyu Kim
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Ashley Chesters
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Laurie Canter
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Garrick Higgo
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Sihwan Kim
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Ernie Els
|+40000
|+6500
|+3000
|Ben Campbell
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Zander Lombard
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Shaun Norris
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Justin De Los Santos
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Jediah Morgan
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Paul Lawrie
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Scott Vincent
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Min-Gyu Cho
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|David Carey
|+80000
|+15000
|+6000
|Darren Clarke
|+80000
|+10000
|+6000
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|+80000
|+15000
|+6000
|John Parry
|+80000
|+15000
|+6000
|Robert Dinwiddie
|+80000
|+15000
|+6000
|Marco Penge
|+80000
|+15000
|+6000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+80000
|+15000
|+6000
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|David Duval
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Mark Calcavecchia
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Stephen Dodd
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|John Daly
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Matthew Ford
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Jamie Rutherford
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Jack Floydd
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Matthew Griffin
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Alex Wrigley
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Lars Van Meijel
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
|Ronan Mullarney
|+100000
|+25000
|+8000
