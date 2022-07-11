USA vs. Mexico live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The United States Women’s National Team has already secured their spot for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but still have one match left to play in the group stage of the CONCACAF W Championship. After a big 5-0 win over Jamaica on Thursday, the Americans sit on top of Group A with six points, guaranteeing a top-two finish regardless of the result of their next match.

The USWNT will take on the Mexico WNT on Monday, July 11 in their final match of the group stage. While there won’t be a televised broadcast in the United States, you can catch all the live action on Paramount+, which is live-streaming every match of this year’s W Championship.

USA vs. Mexico

Date: Monday, July 11

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: No TV

Live stream: Paramount+

The Americans are riding high after their shellacking of Jamaica on Thursday that ultimately booked their spot in next year’s World Cup. Sophia Smith got things started off with goals in the fifth and eighth minutes, while Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, and Trinity Rodman added one each to bring their total to five on the night. The USWNT absolutely dominated the Jamaican side, outshooting them 20-4 overall and 11-2 on target, while controlling 68 percent of possession throughout the match.

Jamaica currently sits in third place in Group A and will finish their group stage against Haiti in hopes of finding a second-place finish.

Mexico, despite playing in front of their home fans as the host country, lost their second straight outing with a 3-0 defeat to Haiti. The Haitians took a 2-0 lead with two penalty kicks from Roselord Borgella and Nerilia Mondesir before Mexican defender Greta Espinoza was sent off with a red card in the 77th minute. Haitian forward Sherly Jeudy added the third and final goal just one minute later as their side cruised to a comfortable victory.

While the Mexican side has been ruled out from a top-two finish and the subsequent knockout rounds of the tournament, they still have a shot at qualifying for the World Cup if they can secure a third place finish. Of course, that means they’d have to find a way to beat the Americans, while also hoping third-place Jamaica loses to Haiti. The team that finishes third place will be sent to an inter-confederation playoff, giving them one last chance to qualify for next year’s World Cup.