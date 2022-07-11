USA vs. Mexico start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The US Women’s National team is heading to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after clinching a berth with a 5-0 win over Jamaica on Thursday. They sit on top of Group A in the CONCACAF W Championship with one more match to play, which will be against the host country Mexico.

The two sides will face off on Monday, July 11 at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza. There will be no television broadcast in the United States, but you can still catch all the action via livestream on Paramount+. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET as the American women bring their group stage campaign to a close.

USA vs. Mexico

Date: Monday, July 11

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: No TV

Live stream: Paramount+

The win over Jamaica was the key to locking up a spot in next year’s World Cup for the Americans, as they sit in first place with six points and a +8 goal differential. Haiti sits in second place with three points and a zero differential, putting the USA virtually out of reach for the Haitian side. Still, Haiti will look to log a win or a draw over Jamaica in their final match to lock up second place.

Not only does a top two finish secure a World Cup berth, but it also gives those teams entrance into the knockout rounds of the W Championship, and a chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup as well.

It’s no surprise the Americans have been dominating their opposition so far, as they’re the No. 1 ranked team in the world and have been crowned champions in eight of the 10 CONCACAF Women’s Championship tournaments since its inception in 1991.

They’ll bump up against Mexico, the host country, whose chances of World Cup qualification are incredibly slim after losing their first two matches. They’re coming off a 3-0 loss to Haiti in a match that saw defender Greta Espinoza sent off with a red card in the 77th minute. If they want any chance at finishing in third place and booking a trip to the inter-confederation playoffs, they’ll have to pull off a huge upset win over the USWNT while hoping Jamaica suffers a loss against Haiti.

It doesn’t look great for the hosts, especially since the USWNT won’t take their foot off the gas as they’re looking to lock up the top spot in Group A heading into the knockout rounds.