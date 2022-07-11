How to watch Canada v. Costa Rica in CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifying

The Canada Women’s National Team is heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the seventh time in a row after logging a 4-0 win over Panama on Friday to clinch their spot in next year’s tournament. Sitting on top of Group B in the CONCACAF W Championship, they’ll look to close out their group stage campaign with a positive result over Costa Rica.

Canada and Costa Rica will square off on Monday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET as they’re just one of four matches taking place to wrap up the group stage. While there won’t be a television broadcast in the United States, you can catch all the action via live stream on Paramount+, who will continue to show every match of this year’s W Championship on the streaming service.

Canada v. Costa Rica

Date: Monday, July 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: No TV

Livestream: Paramount+

The Canadians have never claimed a World Cup title, with their best performance coming in 2003 when they finished in fourth place. They got off to a flying start with a 6-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in their first game of the CONCACAF W Championship, with the win over Panama making it two straight. They’ll face their toughest test of the group stage as they face No. 37 ranked Costa Rica.

The Costa Ricans won their first two matches as they cruised past Panama and Trinidad & Tobago, and will look to notch an upset as they face off against No. 6 ranked Canada. With their 2023 World Cup ticket already booked, they’ll be heading to the biggest women’s tournament in the world for just the second time in their history. The last time Costa Rica made it to the Women’s World Cup was in 2015, when they were drawn into a group with Spain, Brazil, and South Korea. They failed to win a single match and were sent home after the group stage.

The last time these two sides met was in February of 2020 during the Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship as Canada came out on top with a 1-0 victory. Jordyn Huitema scored the lone goal in that match as the Canadians will look to grab another three points over their Costa Rican counterparts on Monday.