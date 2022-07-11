USA vs. Mexico history: Who won last match, who leads all-time series?

The United States Women’s National Team is all set to face off against the Mexico WNT in their final match of the CONCACAF W Championship group stage. With a World Cup berth already in the bag for the Americans, they’ll look to end their group stage with a perfect nine points from three matches, ideally with a third consecutive clean sheet against the host country.

Ahead of Monday’s contest, we’re taking a look at the history between these two sides.

It won’t shock anyone to find out that the Americans have absolutely dominated the series throughout the years, logging an impressive 39 wins, one loss, and one draw through 41 matches played. They’ve outscored the Mexican side 171-15 overall, good for a staggering +156 goal differential.

The last time they met was in July 2021 when the two sides squared off for a pair of international friendlies ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo. The Americans won both of those matches with a score of 4-0. Played just four days apart, the goals came from a slew of USWNT players including Lindsey Horan, Carli Lloyd, Reyna Reyes, Tobin Heath, Sam Mewis, and Christen Press. Heath was the only player to score in both matches.

Their first-ever meeting was in the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Championship on April 18, 1991. They met in the first outing of the group stage and the Americans left with a giant 12-0 victory, including five goals from USWNT legend Brandi Chastain.

Mexico’s lone victory came in the semifinal of the 2010 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, when they logged a surprising 2-1 win thanks to goals from Maribel Dominguez and Veronica Perez.

Monday’s contest will kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET as the USWNT will look to lock up first place in Group A and move on to the knockout rounds of this year’s W Championship.