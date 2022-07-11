Who won last year’s 2021 Open Championship?

The 2022 Open Championship will be held at The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland between Thursday, July 14th and Sunday, July 17th. The British Open is the final of the four majors of the year, and this will be a particularly special event as it is the 150th Open Championship, which is the oldest of the majors in the sport.

The Open Championship wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it returned, Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England played host last July. Collin Morikawa of the United States was victorious, and won with a 15-under par to finish two strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth. He became the first player since 2003 to win in his Open Championship debut.

The betting favorite in 2022 is Rory McIlroy who has +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is followed by Jon Rahm (+1100), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600) and Spieth (+1600) as the golfers with the top-five offs to win. Morikawa has +2000 to be the first back-to-back Open Championship winner since Padraig Harrington won in 2007 and 2008.

