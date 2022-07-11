Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 British Open

The 150th Open Championship will take place this week. The Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland will place host to the tournament and it is considered the oldest golf course in the world. The first round gets underway on Thursday, July 14th and will run through Sunday, July 17th.

The betting favorite in 2022 is Rory McIlroy who has +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is followed by Jon Rahm (+1100), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600) and Spieth (+1600) as the golfers with the top-five offs to win. Collin Morikawa won in 2021 and has +2000 odds to be the first back-to-back Open Championship winner since Padraig Harrington won in 2007 and 2008.

The weather improves throughout the week with the first round having the biggest chance for rainfall. For the golfers that make the cut, there is both good and bad news. The good news is that you get to compete for Golf immortality by winning the 2022 Open. The bad news is that the absolute worst day for wind is going to be on Saturday. It will be steady at 21 mph and will gust even higher that is going to be tough to play around.

Below is a look at the weather report from AccuWeather for the four days of the 2022 Open Championship starting Thursday, July 14 and ending Sunday, July 17.

Thursday, July 14th

Hi 67°, Low 54°: A couple of showers, 85% chance of rain, Wind S 12 mph

Friday, July 15th

Hi 68°, Low 56°: A shower; breezy in the p.m., 49% chance of rain, Wind W 14 mph

Saturday, July 16th

Hi 71°, Low 58°: Cloudy and windy, 25% chance of rain, WSW 21 mph

Sunday, July 17th

Hi 74°, Low 57°: Some brightening, 7% chance of rain, SW 8 mph