Has the US Women’s National Team qualified for World Cup?

The United States Women’s National Team is headed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the ninth consecutive time.

The USWNT officially qualified for next year’s World Cup with a 5-0 win over Jamaica on Thursday, July 7. The win kept them at the top of Group A in the CONCACAF W Championship with a perfect 2-0-0 record in the group stage, guaranteeing a top two finish with just one match left to play.

The top two finishers from each group in the CONCACAF W Championship receive automatic berths into next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while the third place team from each group will be sent to an inter-confederation playoff.

The USWNT has qualified for every single Women’s World Cup since its inception in 1991, and they’ve by far been the best team at the tournament throughout the years as they’ve taken home four World Cup titles. The wins came in the inaugural year in 1991, followed by a 1999 championship as the host country. Their last two wins are the most recent, with two consecutive WC titles in 2015 and 2019.

The only other country to win more than once is Germany, who have two in their trophy room from 2003 and 2007.

There was never much doubt that the USWNT would clinch a spot in the World Cup early on, as they’ve been considered the best women’s national team in the world for a long time. They’ve been ranked No. 1 overall for a total of 13 years, since the FIFA rankings began back in 2003. The Americans have never fallen below second place, as Germany is the only other team to have ever occupied the No. 1 spot.

The American women will close their group stage campaign in this year’s W Championship with a match against the host country Mexico on Monday, July 11.