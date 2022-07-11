Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, July 11

Ten games will be featured on the MLB slate for Monday, July 11 with a little less than half of the league taking the day off. The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play a doubleheader, so you will have the opportunity to check out some Monday afternoon baseball for Game 1.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, July 11

Rays Moneyline (-105)

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a spot where they could take advantage of a young pitcher again in the first of a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Matt Wisler will get the start for Tampa Bay, coming in with a 2.58 ERA through 35 appearances this season, so this will be a bullpen game. Meanwhile, Boston starter Brayan Bello put together impressive minor league numbers but struggled through his MLB debut last week, giving up 4 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks over 4 innings in a 7-1 loss to the Rays.

Athletics +1.5 (-125)

Two inexperienced pitchers will take the mound on Monday night when the Oakland Athletics travel to take on the Texas Rangers. Oakland will start Adrian Martinez (2-1, 6.00 ERA), who will make his fourth career MLB start, and Rangers pitcher Spencer Howard (0-1, 10.97 ERA) will play his fifth appearance and third start in 2022. With this much uncertainty, I’ll side with the team getting the 1.5-run advantage.

Phillies-Cardinals Under 8 runs (-120)

Monday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals features one of the lowest run totals of the night, and let’s bet on the pitchers shutting down both offenses. Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA) will throw for the Phillies, while the Cardinals will start with Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72 ERA) on the mound. Runs should be hard to come by, so let’s go with the under.

Max Fried Under 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Atlanta Braves starter has an 8.4 K/9 this season, which is fairly consistent with his career numbers in that category. Max Fried threw fewer than 5 strikeouts in his last couple of starts and will face the New York Mets offense that strikes out 7.5 times per game, which is the fourth-fewest in the MLB.

