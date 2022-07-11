MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, July 11

Ten MLB games are scheduled to be played on Monday, July 11 with all but two featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. The highest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 12 in a matchup between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies at high elevation.

Below is a preview of the top DFS pitchers and hitters on Monday night along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Max Scherzer, NYM vs. ATL ($10,300) — The New York Mets starter is in a good position to put up big fantasy numbers in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Max Scherzer has a 5-1 record with a 2.26 ERA heading into start No. 10 this season. In his first start back from the injured list last week, he threw 6 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Aaron Nola, PHI vs. STL ($10,000) — The Philadelphia Phillies starter has been excellent in 2022 despite a poor record at 5-6 through his first 17 starts of the season. Aaron Nola will bring a 3.15 ERA into a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, which have not reached 5 runs in any of their last eight games.

Top Hitters

Kyle Schwarber, PHI vs. STL ($6,100) — The Phillies outfielder does not have a very good batting average (.222), but Kyle Schwarber is putting up big power numbers. He homered in yesterday’s game and has the second-most home runs with 28 and will enter Monday night’s game with 58 RBIs.

Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL vs. NYM ($6,000) — The Braves outfielder will get a tough matchup against Scherzer, but he is the second-most expensive hitter on Monday night. Ronald Acuna Jr. finished 0-for-5 in yesterday’s game and will enter this matchup with a .274 batting average with 8 home runs and 22 RBIs.

Value Pitcher

Miles Mikolas, STL vs. PHI ($8,800) — The Cardinals starter is the fifth-most expensive pitcher on Monday night, and the price probably should be higher. Miles Mikolas has been excellent this season after starting just 9 games in 2020 and 2021 and will enter Monday’s matchup with a 2.72 ERA through 17 starts.

Value Hitter

Manny Machado, SD vs. COL ($4,900) — The Padres slugger will go from one of the worst home run-hitting ballparks to one of the best, and Manny Machado should be in a good position to put up some impressive numbers on Monday night. He leads the team with 14 homers and 50 RBIs and hit 3-for-9 with a home run and 3 RBIs at Coors Field in 2022.