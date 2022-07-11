Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, July 11

The slate of Major League Baseball games is not all that big to start the week, with just 10 games going on between 18 teams, with one doubleheader thrown in. Still there are some exciting games, like a battle for first place in the NL East and a battle for second in the AL East. Even if a given game isn’t thrilling, there are plenty of fun prop bets to take a look at for every team in action today.

There are several good player prop matchups to take a loot at today, but here are three that really stand out to us. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, July 11

Max Fried, under 4.5 strikeouts (+130)

The Atlanta Braves hurler will have his work cut out for him when it comes to racking up Ks. The New York Mets are one of the least strike-out prone teams in baseball, averaging just 7.5 per game which ranks fourth in the Majors. Fried has had less than five strikeouts in back-to-back starts heading into tonight too.

Brandon Crawford, over 0.5 hits (-165)

The heart of the Giants defense has had a lackluster season at the dish. Still, despite his .221 average in the year, he’s found a way to deliver against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Merill Kelly. Throughout his career 26 at-bats against Kelly, Crawford is hitting .346 against the righty, earning six singles and three doubles.

Charlie Blackmon, over 1.5 total bases (-115)

The Rockies outfielder has been really good at the plate over the last week or so. He has eight hits in his last 10 games and three knocks in his last two appearances. He’s played well in his career against Padres starter Sean Manaea as well, getting two hits in his six at-bats against him. Each of the hits went for extra bases too.

