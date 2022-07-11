Better Call Saul Season 6: Start time, TV channel, how to live stream AMC series

While Breaking Bad is in the conversation as one of the best television shows of the Prestige Era, its prelude Better Call Saul has become just as beloved amongst fans. And the final seven episodes of what is likely the best prequel in the history of the medium begin Monday night on AMC.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2

Release date: Monday, July 11

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: AMC

Live stream: AMC Plus (available with most cable subscriptions)

The 14-episode Season 6 was divided into two seven-part sections, with the first running in April and May of this year. With a shocking ending to Part 1 (SPOILERS ABOUND HERE), there should be nothing but drama as the series begins to merge with Breaking Bad. And we do know Walter White (Bryan Cranston and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) show up at some point, which should start to tie things together.

You can also watch Seasons 1-5 of the series on Netflix to get caught up on anything you’ve missed. And you can get seven days free to catch the first half of Season 6 with a free sign-up at AMC.com. For the rest of the series, AMC+ is available for 8.99 per month.

The universe created by showrunner Vince Gilligan is one of detailed storytelling, brilliant cinematography, and enough twists and turns to keep watchers on the edge of their couch constantly. This should be an incredible finish, just as the fifth and final season of Breaking Bad was unforgettable television.