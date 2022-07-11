How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on July 11

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

We’re inside of three weeks until SummerSlam in Nashville and the card is starting to take shape. We heard from one of the main event participants on Smackdown this past Friday and we’ll hear from the other one tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar will make his return to Monday Night Raw tonight as he prepares for his Last Man Standing match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The “Beast” returned to WWE television on Smackdown three weeks ago where he F5’d the entire Bloodline and made the matchup between him and Reigns official. We’ll see what he has to say in front of the San Antonio crowd tonight.

It was announced last week that there will be a rematch for the United States Championship at SummerSlam between Bobby Lashley and Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory. Lashley successfully defeated Theory for the title at Money in the Bank just hours before the upstart grabbed hold of the briefcase in the MITB ladder match. Both guys will be busy tonight with the “Almighty” holding a U.S. title open challenge while Theory will go one-on-one with Riddle.

Also on the show, we’ll most likely get confirmation of a SummerSlam title match between Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. Lynch took down Asuka in a No Holds Barred match in the main event of last week’s show.