Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into July 11

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio as we sit just 19 days away from SummerSlam in Nashville.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will Brock Lesnar do on tonight’s episode?

Brock Lesnar will make his return to Monday Night Raw tonight ahead of his Last Man Standing match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. We saw Reigns cut a standard promo on Smackdown and that begs the question if we’ll get anything different from the “Beast” tonight.

There’s not much new ground to be covered in this rivalry and there’s only three weeks left until match itself. Perhaps Lesnar will be challenged by someone on the Raw roster as a quick detour? We’ll find out.

Who will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship tonight?

New United States Champion Bobby Lashley is issuing an open challenge to any superstar for his U.S. title tonight. So who will it be?

We can rule out Theory, who will face Lashley in a rematch at SummerSlam, and we can rule out Riddle, who will face Theory in singles action tonight. Could it be someone like AJ Styles or Finn Balor? There are a lot of options here.

Are we getting Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch at SummerSlam?

Becky Lynch ended Raw last week by defeating Asuka in what one could assume to be a de-facto No. 1 contenders match. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair doesn’t have an opponent for SummerSlam just yet and it would make a lot of sense to go that route.

Lynch has been descending into madness since losing the title at Wrestlemania and he getting one last crack at Belair would be understandable, especially considering that SummerSlam is where the feud originally began last year. We’ll see if it gets confirmed tonight.