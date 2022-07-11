VSiN Top Stories for Monday, July 11

VSiN Broadcasting Live from NBA Summer League

Resident NBA expert Jonathan Von Tobel is taking in the NBA Summer League action at Thomas & Mack Center here in Las Vegas and we’re bringing you live shows, updates and special guests throughout the week.

JVT and Matt Youmans are doing on-site broadcasts of The Edge at 4 p.m. ET Monday-Friday from NBA Summer League. You can also catch guest spots throughout the week from JVT and others. LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

The Best Of It From ‘Dink’

The family of professional sports bettor Alan “Dink” Denkenson announced on his Twitter account on Friday that he has entered hospice care after battling cancer for the last few months. If you want to know why “Dink” has been held in such high esteem by the sports betting community, his ups and downs, his life being turned into a book, a movie and a documentary, we have posted an interview that VSiN host Gill Alexander did with him in May 2020.

Monday MLB Betting Guide

We’ve got 10 games featuring 18 teams on Monday, as the Royals and Tigers play a doubleheader and the day’s only day game. Two outstanding pitcher’s duels highlight the July 11 slate, as we’ll see Max Scherzer vs. Max Fried in Mets/Braves on FS1 and also get Aaron Nola vs. Miles Mikolas in Phillies/Cardinals. Southpaw Sean Manaea heads to Coors Field to take on the league’s best offense against lefties in Padres/Rockies. Our experts are all over those games and the rest of the card.

Adam Burke: Adam’s MLB best bets and market report is back today with a recap of the weekend and some thoughts on Monday’s matchups. READ MORE (also, catch Adam on The Run Line from last night with Josh Towers HOUR 1 | HOUR 2)

Derek Carty: We have daily MLB betting capsules going up mid-to-late morning (ET) from Derek and EV Analytics that incorporate projections from THE BAT. Check them out HERE. (give the page a few seconds to load the script)

Baseball betting tips: Tips for live betting baseball HERE | Using alternate standings to handicap HERE | How to handicap bullpens HERE | First Inning Yes/No Run betting tips HERE

Jason Weingarten: Catch the newest edition of The Wide World of Weingarten podcast. LISTEN HERE

