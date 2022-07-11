Pick on the Moneyline of White Sox-Guardians for Monday

The Cleveland Guardians find themselves below .500 for the first time since June 8 thanks to a 2-8 stretch in their last 10 games and will look to get back on the winning side of things on Monday when they play host to the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago White Sox (-120, 9) vs Cleveland Guardians

White Sox starter Lance Lynn has struggled since coming off the injured list, making five starts this season with at least three runs surrendered in four of them, logging a 5.33 ERA, allowing four home runs in 27 total innings.

Behind him the White Sox have a bullpen that is 20th in the MLB in ERA and are 23rd in walks per nine innings.

The Guardians give Cal Quantrill the start, who has performed his best at home with a 3-0 record in his eight starts in Cleveland with a 3.24 ERA and 2.3 walks per nine innings and has surrendered three earned runs or fewer in 28 of his last 31 appearances.

The White Sox are hitting .038 lower against right-handed pitching versus left handed pitching and though both teams are in the bottom five in home runs per game, the Guardians are striking out the fewest times per game of any lineup in baseball.

Dating back to last season the Guardians are 8-3 in Quantrill’s last 11 starts and will get the Guardians out of their funk on Monday.

The Play: Guardians +100

