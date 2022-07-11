Full field for 2022 British Open Championship at St Andrews

The 2022 Open Championship is set to begin this Thursday from the Home of Golf, the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. This is the 150th edition of the Open Championship, and the sesquicentennial brings the game back to where it was born for what should be a thrilling major filled with plenty of history.

Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The veteran from Northern Ireland is trying to win his fifth career major tournament and his second Open championship to go with his victory at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Xander Schauffele enters the field following his win at the Scottish Open last week as the second choice at +1200, and looks to win his first major here.

As of now, Tiger Woods is expected participate in this year’s tournament at the same place he won the 2000 Open Championship. He was last seen playing the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland last week, and according to his friend Justin Thomas it looks like his game is in good shape.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 British Open teeing off Thursday, July 14.

Players designated with an (*) are amateurs competing.

2022 Open Championship field