Full field for 2022 British Open Championship at St Andrews

The 2022 Open Championship is set to begin this Thursday from the Home of Golf, the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. This is the 150th edition of the Open Championship, and the sesquicentennial brings the game back to where it was born for what should be a thrilling major filled with plenty of history.
Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The veteran from Northern Ireland is trying to win his fifth career major tournament and his second Open championship to go with his victory at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Xander Schauffele enters the field following his win at the Scottish Open last week as the second choice at +1200, and looks to win his first major here.
As of now, Tiger Woods is expected participate in this year’s tournament at the same place he won the 2000 Open Championship. He was last seen playing the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland last week, and according to his friend Justin Thomas it looks like his game is in good shape.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 British Open teeing off Thursday, July 14.
Players designated with an (*) are amateurs competing.
2022 Open Championship field
|Abraham Ancer
|Marcus Armitage
|Adri Arnaus
|Sam Bairstow *
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Alexander Bjork
|Richard Bland
|Keegan Bradley
|Barclay Brown *
|Dean Burmester
|Sam Burns
|Mark Calcavecchia
|Ben Campbell
|Laurie Canter
|Patrick Cantlay
|David Carey
|Paul Casey
|John Catlin
|Filippo Celli *
|Ashley Chesters
|Mingyu Cho
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Darren Clarke
|Corey Conners
|John Daly
|Justin De Los Santos
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Thomas Detry
|Robert Dinwiddie
|Stephen Dodd
|Jamie Donaldson
|David Duval
|Ernie Els
|Harris English
|Oliver Farr
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|Tony Finau
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Jack Floydd
|Matthew Ford
|Ryan Fox
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sergio Garcia
|Talor Gooch
|Matthew Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Justin Harding
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Kazuki Higa
|Garrick Higgo
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Sam Horsfield
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Shugo Imahira
|Aaron Jarvis *
|Dustin Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Matthew Jordan
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Takumi Kanaya
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Brad Kennedy
|Minkyu Kim
|Chan Kim
|Sihwan Kim
|Joo-Hyung Kim
|Si-Woo Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Brooks Koepka
|Jason Kokrak
|Pablo Larrazabal
|David Law
|Thriston Lawrence
|Paul Lawrie
|Min Woo Lee
|KH Lee
|Marc Leishman
|Haotong Li
|Luke List
|Zander Lombard
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Richard Mansell
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Rory McIlroy
|Adrian Meronk
|Phil Mickelson
|Guido Migliozzi
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Jediah Morgan
|Collin Morikawa
|Ronan Mullarney
|Trey Mullinax
|Sebastian Munoz
|Kevin Na
|Keita Nakajima *
|Joaquin Niemann
|Shaun Norris
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|John Parry
|Marco Penge
|Mito Pereira
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Pieters
|JT Poston
|Aldrich Potgieter *
|Ian Poulter
|Seamus Power
|Anthony Quayle
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Reed
|Justin Rose
|Jamie Rutherford
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Scott
|Jason Scrivener
|Webb Simpson
|Jordan Smith
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Spieth
|Henrik Stenson
|Sepp Straka
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Cameron Tringale
|Lars Van Meijel
|Erik van Rooyen
|Harold Varner III
|Scott Vincent
|Lee Westwood
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Danny Willett
|Aaron Wise
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Alex Wrigley
|Brandon Wu
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Eligible but not playing
|Daniel Berger
|Ben Curtis
|Todd Hamilton
|Justin Leonard