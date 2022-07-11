 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2022 British Open Championship at St Andrews

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2022 Open Championship from the Old Course at St Andrews.

By Collin Sherwin
Collin Morikawa smiles and waves to fans following his two stroke victory on the 18th hole green during Day Four of the 149th The Open Championship at Royal St. Georges Golf Club on July 18, 2021 in Sandwich, England. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2022 Open Championship is set to begin this Thursday from the Home of Golf, the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. This is the 150th edition of the Open Championship, and the sesquicentennial brings the game back to where it was born for what should be a thrilling major filled with plenty of history.

Rory McIlroy opens as the favorite to win the tournament with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The veteran from Northern Ireland is trying to win his fifth career major tournament and his second Open championship to go with his victory at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Xander Schauffele enters the field following his win at the Scottish Open last week as the second choice at +1200, and looks to win his first major here.

As of now, Tiger Woods is expected participate in this year’s tournament at the same place he won the 2000 Open Championship. He was last seen playing the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland last week, and according to his friend Justin Thomas it looks like his game is in good shape.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 British Open teeing off Thursday, July 14.

Players designated with an (*) are amateurs competing.

2022 Open Championship field

Player Name
Player Name
Abraham Ancer
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Sam Bairstow *
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Alexander Bjork
Richard Bland
Keegan Bradley
Barclay Brown *
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Mark Calcavecchia
Ben Campbell
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
David Carey
Paul Casey
John Catlin
Filippo Celli *
Ashley Chesters
Mingyu Cho
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Darren Clarke
Corey Conners
John Daly
Justin De Los Santos
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Robert Dinwiddie
Stephen Dodd
Jamie Donaldson
David Duval
Ernie Els
Harris English
Oliver Farr
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Jack Floydd
Matthew Ford
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Sergio Garcia
Talor Gooch
Matthew Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Justin Harding
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Kazuki Higa
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Sam Horsfield
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Shugo Imahira
Aaron Jarvis *
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Matthew Jordan
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Takumi Kanaya
Yuto Katsuragawa
Brad Kennedy
Minkyu Kim
Chan Kim
Sihwan Kim
Joo-Hyung Kim
Si-Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Pablo Larrazabal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Paul Lawrie
Min Woo Lee
KH Lee
Marc Leishman
Haotong Li
Luke List
Zander Lombard
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Richard Mansell
Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Jediah Morgan
Collin Morikawa
Ronan Mullarney
Trey Mullinax
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Keita Nakajima *
Joaquin Niemann
Shaun Norris
Louis Oosthuizen
Dimitrios Papadatos
John Parry
Marco Penge
Mito Pereira
Victor Perez
Thomas Pieters
JT Poston
Aldrich Potgieter *
Ian Poulter
Seamus Power
Anthony Quayle
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Jamie Rutherford
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
Webb Simpson
Jordan Smith
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Sepp Straka
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Cameron Tringale
Lars Van Meijel
Erik van Rooyen
Harold Varner III
Scott Vincent
Lee Westwood
Bernd Wiesberger
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Alex Wrigley
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Fabrizio Zanotti
Eligible but not playing
Daniel Berger
Ben Curtis
Todd Hamilton
Justin Leonard

