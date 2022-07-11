Will Tiger Woods compete at 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews?

Tiger Woods is at St Andrews, and is deep in preparations to win a 16th major and his fourth from the R&A as of Monday morning.

Woods played a five-hour practice round with Justin Thomas on the Old Course Sunday morning, with his Thomas insisting that the 46-year-old has his game in good enough shape to win yet again. Some golfers have been worried the ancient Home of Golf might turn into a “wedge contest” this week, but that could play positively for Woods who lacks the distance and ball flight of some of the younger players on tour presently.

Woods is presently 994th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He’s 229th in the FedEx Cup points race, but that’s pretty good for someone that’s only participated in two tournaments in 2022; The Masters and the PGA Championship. Woods finished 47th at Augusta National, and withdrew after three rounds at Southern Hills following a 79 on Saturday.

Tiger first won his first Open back in 2000 on the Old Course, the first of his three victories in the event. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Woods is given +6000 odds to win, and +550 to finish in the Top 10. The favorite is 2014 Open Champion Rory McIlroy, who is listed at +900, with last week’s Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele the second choice at +1200.