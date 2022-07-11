MLB unveils All-Star Game jerseys

Major League Baseball unveiled the 2022 All-Star Game jerseys on Monday morning. Check them out below. As you can see, Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout is modeling the sleek, stylish jersey for this year’s Mid-Summer Classic. If you scroll up, you can check out the jerseys from last year in Colorado.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Home Run Derby will be the night before on Monday. MLB announced the rosters for the American League and National League on Sunday evening after giving us the starters earlier last week. There are only so many spots so there were plenty of snubs from each side.

It’s unclear who will start at pitcher for each of the leagues. With the game being in Los Angeles at the home of the Dodgers, the expectation is that Clayton Kershaw will start for the NL. It could be one of his last All-Star Game appearances before he retires. Tony Gonsolin also has claim to the starter role and plays for the home team. Miami Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara is the Cy Young frontrunner and would also make a solid choice.

As for the AL, Justin Verlander could be the option considering Dusty Baker is the manager. Verlander leads the AL in wins at the age of 39. Seattle Mariners SP Logan Gilbert would have been a solid option had he made it. Gilbert is among the snubs from the AL. Tampa Bay Rays SP Shane McLanahan or New York Yankees SP Gerrit Cole could also start for the AL.