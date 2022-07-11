Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night puts its name in question with an early event on Saturday, July 16th. The UBS Arena in Elmont, New York will play host to the event. The preliminary card will get started at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card following at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. The main event of the evening will see #2 Brian Ortega taking on #3 Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout.

UFC Fight Nights usually don’t have many ranked opponents on the cards, but this weekend is an exception. Each of the six scheduled fights features at least one ranked fighter in their respective weight classes. The card kicks off with #3 Lauren Murphy facing #10 Meisha Tate in a women’s flyweight bout.

The co-main event will feature #10 Michelle Waterson taking on #11 Amanda Lemos in a women’s strawweight match. While these ranked competitors are lower in the rankings, Lemos is such a heavy favorite that a win here could spark a run through the division that could see her chasing gold in the future.

Ortega enters this fight 15-2 and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to the champ Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez is also coming off a loss, but his was a unanimous decision defeat to Max Holloway. Volkanovski just beat Holloway at UFC 276, so the winner of this matchup will likely face Volkanovski at a future UFC PPV.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez

Main card

Main event: #2 Brian Ortega (-165) vs. #3 Yair Rodriguez (+140), featherweight

#10 Michelle Waterson (+275) vs. #11 Amanda Lemos (-330), women’s strawweight

#14 Li Jingliang (+145) vs. Muslim Salikov (-170), welterweight

#8 Matt Schnell (+210) vs. #11 Sumudaerji (-250), flyweight

#14 Shane Burgos (-190) vs. Charles Jourdain (+160), featherweight

#3 Lauren Murphy (+145) vs. #10 Meisha Tate (-170), women’s flyweight

Preliminary card

#11 Ricky Simon (+135) vs. #14 Jack Shore (-155), bantamweight

Punahele Soriano (-260) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+220), middleweight

Bill Algeo (-170) vs. Herbert Burns (+145), featherweight

#15 Dustin Jacoby (-140) vs. Da-Un Jung (+120), light heavyweight

Dwight Grant (-155) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+135), middleweight

Phil Rowe (TBD) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (TBD), welterweight

#14 Jessica Penne (+120) vs. Emily Ducote (-140), women’s strawweight bout

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.