How to watch The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere, TV channel, live stream info, more

Rejoice, Bachelor Nation, the long-awaited double season is upon us. The season premiere will be on Monday, July 11th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For the first time ever there will be TWO Bachelorettes featured in this season of the show at the same time. Yes, Claire and her infatuation with Dale caused a quick pivot to Tayshia a few seasons ago. This season it has been planned to have two bachelorettes with the same 32 men vying for their affection which should equal twice the drama. The 19th season of the show will feature both Gabby Windey and Rachel Reccia looking for love.

Windey and Reccia were members of the 26th season of The Bachelor. Clayton Echard was the lead bachelor and he dragged Windey and Reccia along all the way to the end. Those two and eventual winner Susie Evans were in the final three and Echard picked Evans. She initially rejected him to end the show, but Echard reported at the After The Final Rose special that the two were back together although not engaged.

How to watch The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere

Date: Monday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live Stream, ABC App

You can live stream the Season 19 premiere on the ABC website or using the ABC App. It will require a cable login with access to ABC, however. If you don’t have a valid cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the show.