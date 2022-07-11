The Bachelorette: Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya still together?

Season 18 of The Bachelorette featured Michelle Young getting her second shot of love. The season premiered in October of 2021 and ran two months until the end of December. She stole hearts as a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and many fans became enamored with the elementary school teacher from Woodbury, Minnesota. Young made it to the final two but finished as the runner-up. She was a surprise Week 3 addition which was the twist that season and nearly won the whole competition.

At that season’s After The Final Rose show, Young was announced as the upcoming Bachelorette with fans excited for her redemption arc and her shot at finding love. She ended up choosing Nayte Olukoya who is a Sales Executive from Winnipeg, Manitoba. The pair became engaged, but less than a year later, they called it quits and have broken up. They have even started unfollowing each other on social media — gasp! To make matters worse, James and his fiance Rachael Kirkconnell are reportedly still going strong.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will get underway on Monday, July 11th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The new twist for this season is that the show will feature two planned bachelorettes for the first time ever. There will be 32 men vying for the duo’s affections and the drama gets underway on Monday. Hopefully, the two newest Bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, have better luck in the new season than Young did in hers.