Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds on 10-day IL with oblique injury

After not being named an All-Star this year, things just got worse for Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Bryan Reynolds. He has been placed on the 10-day IL with an oblique injury, per the team’s official Twitter account. In a corresponding move, the team activated outfielder Jake Marisnick from the 60-day IL and they have also designated LHP Cam Vieaux for assignment.

Bryan Reynolds injury update

The best case scenario for Reynolds and the Pirates is that it is a brief stint that would last only through the All-Star break. This would result in minimal games missed and actually could provide Reynolds with much-deserved rest to get ready for the second half of the year. If it is a more severe injury, the team should be in no hurry to bring him back before he is ready because he is their best player.

Reynolds had played in 83 games this year with 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 32 RBI. He leads the Pirates with his .261 batting average.