Tour de France results: Who won Stage 10, who leads overall standings

At the top of a mountainous stage through the Pyrenees during the Tour de France, Magnus Nielsen threw his bike at the finish line to take the Stage 10 win from Nick Schultz on Tuesday.

The rest of the peloton finished well back, but Tadej Pogacar hung onto the yellow jersey despite none of the leaders being across the line early. The 148.1 km stage from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to the commune of Megève saw a pair breakaway groups pull far away, but Tadej Pogacar was able to keep the yellow jersey as the head of a group sprint at the line.

Pogacar is 11 seconds ahead of Lennard Kamna as the middle of the Tour begins.

Stage 10 top finishers