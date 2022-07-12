 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France results: Who won Stage 10, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from Stage 10 on Tuesday.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious compete in the breakaway during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 10 a 148,1km stage from Morzine to Megève 1435m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 12, 2022 in Megeve, France. Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

At the top of a mountainous stage through the Pyrenees during the Tour de France, Magnus Nielsen threw his bike at the finish line to take the Stage 10 win from Nick Schultz on Tuesday.

The rest of the peloton finished well back, but Tadej Pogacar hung onto the yellow jersey despite none of the leaders being across the line early. The 148.1 km stage from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to the commune of Megève saw a pair breakaway groups pull far away, but Tadej Pogacar was able to keep the yellow jersey as the head of a group sprint at the line.

Pogacar is 11 seconds ahead of Lennard Kamna as the middle of the Tour begins.

Stage 10 top finishers

  1. M. Nielsen, Ef Education - Easypost: 03h 18’ 50’’
  2. N. Schultz, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco: Same Time
  3. L. Sanchez, Bahrain Victorious: 03h 18’ 57’’
  4. M. Jorgenson, Movistar Team: 03h 18’ 58’’
  5. D. Van Baarle, Ineos Grenadiers: 03h 19’ 00’’
  6. G. Zimmermann, Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux: 03h 19’ 05’’
  7. B. Thomas, Cofidis: 03h 19’ 08’’
  8. A. Leknessund, Team Dsm: 03h 19’ 10’’
  9. F. Wright, Bahrain Victorious: 03h 19’ 12’’
  10. L. Kämna, Bora - Hansgrohe: Same Time

