How to watch the 2022 British Open via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2022 Open Championship as it tees off from the St Andrews course in Scotland.

By TeddyRicketson
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Georgia Hall of England walk down the 1st during the Celebration of Champions Challenge during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The 2022 Open Championship will be held at The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland between Thursday, July 14th and Sunday, July 17th. The Open is the final of the four majors of the year, and this will be a particularly special event as it is the 150th Open Championship, which is the oldest of the majors in the sport. The Old Course has been the Home of Golf for over 600 years, and it’s always special when the Claret Jug is decided at St Andrews

To watch the 2022 Open Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Open Championship are also available through Peacock. There will be multiple featured groups for each round, as well as special coverage of featured holes where every shot will be shown.

Thursday Marquee Group:
TBD

Thursday Featured Groups:
TBD

Friday Marquee Group:
TBD

Friday Featured Groups
TBD

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

Midnight to 1:30 a.m. ET: Live From The Open
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Live From The Open

Peacock

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

USA

4 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET: Full Coverage of Round 1/2

Coverage schedule, Round 3

USA

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET: Full Coverage Round 3

NBC

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

Golf Channel

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Live From The Open

Coverage schedule, Final round

USA

4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET: Full Coverage Round 4

NBC

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Full Coverage Round 4

Golf Channel

2 to 4 p.m. ET: Live From The Open

