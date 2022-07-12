The 150th edition of the Open Championship will be held from Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, July 17 from the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Colin Morikawa won the 2021 Open Championship, shooting a 15-under par at Royal St. George’s to beat Jordan Spieth by two strokes.

Collin Morikawa is officially your 2021 Open Championship winner. He joins Tiger Woods as the only two golfers in history to win both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship before turning 25 years-old. pic.twitter.com/i1sQhbs2V9 — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) July 18, 2021

Zach Johnson was the last to win the Open at the Old Course, shooting 15-under par and needing a playoff to beat Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen. Other previous winners at the Old Course include Oosthuizen in 2011, Tiger Woods in 2000 and 2005, and John Daly in 1995.

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook has Morikawa at +3000 odds to win a second straight Claret Jug. Rory McIlroy (+900), Xander Schauffele (+1200), Scottie Scheffler (+1400), Justin Thomas and Spieth (+1600) round out the top five.

Woods is a long shot at +6000 and Johnson is a significant long shot at +30000.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 1:35 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET on Peacock with coverage spanning four different streams. The USA Network from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET will also have full broadcast coverage.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Open Championship on Thursday.