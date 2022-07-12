When is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

Major League Baseball will be heading to Hollywood for the 2022 All-Star Game. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 18, but the Midsummer Classic featuring the league’s top players will be held on Tuesday, July 19. Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California will host the All-Star game for the first time since 1980. The 2020 All-Star Game was scheduled to be held at Dodger Stadium, but was canceled and moved to this year.

The American League team will be managed by Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker while the National League team will be headed by Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker. The rosters have been set and teams are getting closer to the much-needed break in the middle part of the baseball season.

The American League holds an all-time 46-43 record over the National League and has won each of the last eight all-star games.

MLB All-Star Game 2022

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox