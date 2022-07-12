Evgeni Malkin signs four-year, $24.4 million contract with Penguins

Center Evgeni Malkin has signed a four-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, per Elliotte Friedman. It’s a deal that comes out to $6.1 million per year. Malkin said he was going to test free agency waters but ultimately decided to come back to the only team he’s ever known.

Malkin is a veteran and was drafted in the first round of the 2004 NHL Draft with the second overall pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He debuted in the 06-07 season and has spent the last 16 seasons with the franchise. Last season he played in 41 games and scored 20 goals with 22 assists for a total of 42 points.

He is coming off a huge eight-year contract that was worth $76 million. Malkin was an unrestricted free agent with the goal of returning to Pittsburgh but became disheartened with the slow pace of contract talks. Malkin will turn 36 next season and the center will prove that he still has enough in the tank to make this new deal worth it.