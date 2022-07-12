 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 10: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Jumbo - Visma cross the finish line of the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 9, a 192,9 km stage from Aigle, Switzerland to Chatel - Les Portes du Soleil, France / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 10, 2022 in Chatel - Les Portes du Soleil, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France returns to action after the second day off of the event. The cyclists are back in France and will depart from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil at 7 a.m. ET for Stage 10. The day wraps in Megéve, with the winner expected to reach the finish line just before 11 a.m. The stage airs in its entirety on Peacock, and will feature TV coverage on USA Network starting at 8 a.m.

Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to claim the stage and add to his current yellow jersey lead. He is 39 seconds up on Jonas Vingegaard with two stage wins under his belt, and is +600 to win the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard is +2500 to win the stage.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 12
Time: 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megéve.
Map of Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megéve.
Map of elevation profile of Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megéve.
Elevation profile of Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megéve.

Current leaderboard

  1. Tadej Pogačar — 33:43:44
  2. Jonas Vingegaard — 39 seconds back
  3. Geraint Thomas — 1 minute, 17 seconds back
  4. Adam Yates — 1 minute, 25 seconds back
  5. David Gaudu — 1 minute, 38 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +600
Lennard Kamna: +700
Wout van Aert: +1100
Thibaut Pinot: +1600
Jakob Fuglsang: +1800
Jonas Vingegaard: +2500
Michael Woods: +2500
Andreas Kron: +2500
Bob Jungels: +2800
Alberto Bettiol: +2800

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -250
Jonas Vingegaard: +250
Gertaint Thomas: +2500
Primož Roglič: +25000
Adam Yates: +4000
Enric Mas Nicolau: +4000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

More From DraftKings Nation