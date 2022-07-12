Tour de France, Stage 10: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France returns to action after the second day off of the event. The cyclists are back in France and will depart from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil at 7 a.m. ET for Stage 10. The day wraps in Megéve, with the winner expected to reach the finish line just before 11 a.m. The stage airs in its entirety on Peacock, and will feature TV coverage on USA Network starting at 8 a.m.

Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to claim the stage and add to his current yellow jersey lead. He is 39 seconds up on Jonas Vingegaard with two stage wins under his belt, and is +600 to win the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard is +2500 to win the stage.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 12

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Tadej Pogačar — 33:43:44 Jonas Vingegaard — 39 seconds back Geraint Thomas — 1 minute, 17 seconds back Adam Yates — 1 minute, 25 seconds back David Gaudu — 1 minute, 38 seconds back

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +600

Lennard Kamna: +700

Wout van Aert: +1100

Thibaut Pinot: +1600

Jakob Fuglsang: +1800

Jonas Vingegaard: +2500

Michael Woods: +2500

Andreas Kron: +2500

Bob Jungels: +2800

Alberto Bettiol: +2800

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -250

Jonas Vingegaard: +250

Gertaint Thomas: +2500

Primož Roglič: +25000

Adam Yates: +4000

Enric Mas Nicolau: +4000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300