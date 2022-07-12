Tour de France, Stage 10: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France returns to action after the second day off of the event. The cyclists are back in France and will depart from Morzine Les Portes du Soleil at 7 a.m. ET for Stage 10. The day wraps in Megéve, with the winner expected to reach the finish line just before 11 a.m. The stage airs in its entirety on Peacock, and will feature TV coverage on USA Network starting at 8 a.m.
Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to claim the stage and add to his current yellow jersey lead. He is 39 seconds up on Jonas Vingegaard with two stage wins under his belt, and is +600 to win the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard is +2500 to win the stage.
TV schedule
Date: Tuesday, July 12
Time: 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Tadej Pogačar — 33:43:44
- Jonas Vingegaard — 39 seconds back
- Geraint Thomas — 1 minute, 17 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 1 minute, 25 seconds back
- David Gaudu — 1 minute, 38 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogačar: +600
Lennard Kamna: +700
Wout van Aert: +1100
Thibaut Pinot: +1600
Jakob Fuglsang: +1800
Jonas Vingegaard: +2500
Michael Woods: +2500
Andreas Kron: +2500
Bob Jungels: +2800
Alberto Bettiol: +2800
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -250
Jonas Vingegaard: +250
Gertaint Thomas: +2500
Primož Roglič: +25000
Adam Yates: +4000
Enric Mas Nicolau: +4000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300