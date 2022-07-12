Tour de France, Stage 11: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France is headed into the French Alps for Stage 11 on Wednesday. The stage gets started in Albertville at just after 6 a.m. ET and wraps at Col du Granon Serre Chevalie, with the winner wrapping late in the 10 a.m. hour. Peacock will air the full stage while USA Network will pick up coverage starting at 8 a.m.
This stage features the two highest rated climbs of the Tour, as well as the 10th and 22nd rated climbs. Yellow jersey leader Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to claim the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. Jonas Vingegaard and Thibaut Pinot follow with +400 and +750 odds, respectively.
On Tuesday, Pogačar maintained his 39 second lead on Jonas Vingegaard, but notably, Lennard Kamna put together a dominate Stage 10 to move to second place, only 11 seconds back of Pogačar. Kamna remains a long shot to claim the yellow jersey at the end of the race with +10000 odds. Pogačar is a -200 favorite.
TV schedule
Date: Wednesday, July 13
Time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Tadej Pogačar — 37:11:39
- Lennard Kamna — 11 seconds back
- Jonas Vingegaard — 39 seconds back
- Geraint Thomas — 1 minute, 17 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 1 minute, 25 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogačar: +225
Jonas Vingegaard: +400
Thibaut Pinot: +750
Primož Roglič: +1600
Jakob Fuglsang: +1800
Enric Mas Nicolau: +2500
Michael Storer: +2500
Michael Woods: +2800
Adam Yates: +3000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -200
Jonas Vingegaard: +225
Geraint Thomas: +2200
Primož Roglič: +2200
Adam Yates: +3500
Enric Mas Nicolau: +3500
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300