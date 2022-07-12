Tour de France, Stage 11: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France is headed into the French Alps for Stage 11 on Wednesday. The stage gets started in Albertville at just after 6 a.m. ET and wraps at Col du Granon Serre Chevalie, with the winner wrapping late in the 10 a.m. hour. Peacock will air the full stage while USA Network will pick up coverage starting at 8 a.m.

This stage features the two highest rated climbs of the Tour, as well as the 10th and 22nd rated climbs. Yellow jersey leader Tadej Pogačar is the favorite to claim the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. Jonas Vingegaard and Thibaut Pinot follow with +400 and +750 odds, respectively.

On Tuesday, Pogačar maintained his 39 second lead on Jonas Vingegaard, but notably, Lennard Kamna put together a dominate Stage 10 to move to second place, only 11 seconds back of Pogačar. Kamna remains a long shot to claim the yellow jersey at the end of the race with +10000 odds. Pogačar is a -200 favorite.

TV schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 13

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Tadej Pogačar — 37:11:39 Lennard Kamna — 11 seconds back Jonas Vingegaard — 39 seconds back Geraint Thomas — 1 minute, 17 seconds back Adam Yates — 1 minute, 25 seconds back

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +225

Jonas Vingegaard: +400

Thibaut Pinot: +750

Primož Roglič: +1600

Jakob Fuglsang: +1800

Enric Mas Nicolau: +2500

Michael Storer: +2500

Michael Woods: +2800

Adam Yates: +3000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -200

Jonas Vingegaard: +225

Geraint Thomas: +2200

Primož Roglič: +2200

Adam Yates: +3500

Enric Mas Nicolau: +3500

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300