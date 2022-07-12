How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream, what to watch on July 12

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re just one week removed from the Great American Bash special and the developmental brand moves forward into the month of July. Tonight, we could see one particular superstar become a double champion.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, July 12th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship last week, taking down Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne at Great American Bash. With the tag belts secured, Perez will look to finish off Toxic Attraction tonight when facing Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship. Rose has spent nearly a year mowing through the NXT women’s division but with SummerSlam and a potential Toxic Attraction main roster call up looming, could it be time to make the change?

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Cameron Grimes in the main event of Great American Bash last week and was attacked by JD McDonagh afterwards. McDonagh, who was previously known by his real name Jordan Devlin, is the latest NXT UK star to transition to 2.0 and made his championship aspirations crystal clear with the attack. We’ll be sure to hear from both parties during tonight’s show.

Also on tonight’s episode of NXT, Apollo Crews goes one-on-one with Giovanni Vinci and Solo Sikoa faces Von Wagner.