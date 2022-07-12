Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter 301. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will play host to the race on Sunday, July 17. The first race in this series was held in 1993 and has been held every year since. Aric Almirola won the 2021 race in a time of 3:07:52.

The 2021 race had a double whammy by being delayed due to rain and then was shortened eight laps due to darkness. The Cup Series heads to this race from the Quaker State 400 which was won by Chase Elliott after a late crash from Corey Lajoie that affected a number of drivers.

Elliott enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Kyle Busch (+900) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Almirola has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Ambetter 301.

2022 Ambetter 301 Cup Series race, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Ryan Blaney +600 +170 -120 Kyle Busch +700 +200 -110 Joey Logano +700 +200 -110 Martin Truex Jr. +800 +220 +100 Denny Hamlin +800 +220 +100 Chase Elliott +900 +250 +120 Ross Chastain +1000 +280 +130 Kyle Larson +1200 +350 +150 Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +180 Christopher Bell +1800 +500 +220 Tyler Reddick +2000 +550 +250 William Byron +2000 +550 +250 Chase Briscoe +2000 +550 +250 Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +350 Aric Almirola +2500 +700 +350 Kurt Busch +3000 +800 +400 Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400 Austin Cindric +5000 +1300 +700 Michael McDowell +10000 +5000 +2500 Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200 Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200 Bubba Wallace +10000 +2500 +1200 Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200 Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +5000 +2500 Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500 Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +2500 A.J. Allmendinger +25000 +5000 +2500 Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000 Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000 Corey Lajoie +50000 +10000 +5000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +13000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +25000 +13000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +13000

