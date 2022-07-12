Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter 301. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will play host to the race on Sunday, July 17. The first race in this series was held in 1993 and has been held every year since. Aric Almirola won the 2021 race in a time of 3:07:52.
The 2021 race had a double whammy by being delayed due to rain and then was shortened eight laps due to darkness. The Cup Series heads to this race from the Quaker State 400 which was won by Chase Elliott after a late crash from Corey Lajoie that affected a number of drivers.
Elliott enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Kyle Busch (+900) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Almirola has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Ambetter 301.
2022 Ambetter 301 Cup Series race, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Ryan Blaney
|+600
|+170
|-120
|Kyle Busch
|+700
|+200
|-110
|Joey Logano
|+700
|+200
|-110
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+800
|+220
|+100
|Denny Hamlin
|+800
|+220
|+100
|Chase Elliott
|+900
|+250
|+120
|Ross Chastain
|+1000
|+280
|+130
|Kyle Larson
|+1200
|+350
|+150
|Kevin Harvick
|+1500
|+400
|+180
|Christopher Bell
|+1800
|+500
|+220
|Tyler Reddick
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|William Byron
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Chase Briscoe
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Daniel Suarez
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Aric Almirola
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Kurt Busch
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1300
|+700
|Michael McDowell
|+10000
|+5000
|+2500
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Cole Custer
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+25000
|+13000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+25000
|+13000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+25000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+25000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+25000
|+13000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.