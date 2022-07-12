 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Coca-Cola Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter 301. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will play host to the race on Sunday, July 17. The first race in this series was held in 1993 and has been held every year since. Aric Almirola won the 2021 race in a time of 3:07:52.

The 2021 race had a double whammy by being delayed due to rain and then was shortened eight laps due to darkness. The Cup Series heads to this race from the Quaker State 400 which was won by Chase Elliott after a late crash from Corey Lajoie that affected a number of drivers.

Elliott enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Kyle Busch (+900) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Almirola has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Ambetter 301.

2022 Ambetter 301 Cup Series race, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Ryan Blaney +600 +170 -120
Kyle Busch +700 +200 -110
Joey Logano +700 +200 -110
Martin Truex Jr. +800 +220 +100
Denny Hamlin +800 +220 +100
Chase Elliott +900 +250 +120
Ross Chastain +1000 +280 +130
Kyle Larson +1200 +350 +150
Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +180
Christopher Bell +1800 +500 +220
Tyler Reddick +2000 +550 +250
William Byron +2000 +550 +250
Chase Briscoe +2000 +550 +250
Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +350
Aric Almirola +2500 +700 +350
Kurt Busch +3000 +800 +400
Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400
Austin Cindric +5000 +1300 +700
Michael McDowell +10000 +5000 +2500
Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200
Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200
Bubba Wallace +10000 +2500 +1200
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200
Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +5000 +2500
Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500
Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +2500
A.J. Allmendinger +25000 +5000 +2500
Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000
Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000
Corey Lajoie +50000 +10000 +5000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +13000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +25000 +13000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +13000

