NASCAR schedule for New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for its events. The Truck Series is off this week, but the Xfinity Series will run the Crayon 200 on Saturday, July 16 and the Cup Series will run the Ambetter 301 on Sunday, July 17. All of the weekend’s racing action will air on U

The Xfinity Series will be first up with their practice and qualifying sessions on Friday, July 15. The practice session is set for Friday at 5:05 p.m. ET followed by qualifying at 5:35. The Crayon 200 race will then take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Austin Hill won last week’s Xfinity race at Atlanta and will look for back-to-back wins for the first time in his career.

The Cup Series will have its practice session begin at 11:35 a.m. ET with TV coverage set to begin at noon ET. Qualifying will follow at 12:20 p.m. ET, with the Ambetter 301 race set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Chase Elliott is coming off a win at the Quaker State 400 after Corey Lajoie caused a major wreck on the final lap.

All times below are ET.

Friday, July 15

5:05 p.m. — Practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, usanetwork.com

5:35 p.m. — Qualifying, NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, usanetwork.com

Saturday, July 16

12:20 p.m. — Qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series — USA Network, usanetwork.com

2:30 p.m. — Crayon 200, NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network, usanetwork.com

Sunday, July 17

3 p.m. — Ambetter 301 Race, NASCAR Cup Series — USA Network, usanetwork.com