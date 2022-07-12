Breaking down the weather forecast for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for its events. The Truck Series is off this week, but the Xfinity Series will run the Crayon 200 on Saturday, July 16 and the Cup Series will run the Ambetter 301 on Sunday, July 17.

The weather looks good for the early part of the weekend. The practice and qualifying sessions should be dry and warm so we should see some fast cars. Sunday is a little bit in question with a 40% chance of rain, but rain would be nothing new for NASCAR to work around. The Ambetter 301 in 2021 was delayed due to rain and then was also shortened by eight laps due to darkness.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend in Loudon, NH, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 15

Hi 83°, Low 57°: Partly sunny, 25% chance of rain

5:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

5:20 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, July 16

Hi 85°, Low 61°: Times of clouds and sun, 13% chance of rain

11:35 a.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

12:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

2:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Crayon 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles)

Sunday, July 17

Hi 86°, Low 60°: Partly sunny, a stray thunderstorm, 40% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Cup Series Ambetter 301 (301 laps, 318.458 miles)