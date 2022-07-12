Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, July 12

Every MLB team is set to take the field on Tuesday, July 12, featuring 16 games with plenty of money-making opportunities for sports bettors throughout the day. The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will play a doubleheader, and Game 1 is the lone day contest on the slate with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, July 12

Cubs Moneyline (-120)

The Chicago Cubs have gotten some solid outings from pitcher Adrian Sampson with a 2.91 ERA through five appearances and three starts, and they will face Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jordan Lyles with a 4.50 ERA through 17 starts. Baltimore has one of the worst offenses in the league with a .299 on-base percentage, which ranks No. 27 in the league, while Chicago is eighth (.322) in that category.

Giants -1.5 (-105)

The San Francisco Giants lineup should be aggressive at the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel. He had a 7.88 ERA through eight starts for the White Sox before being designated for assignment, and this will be start No. 4 in Arizona where things haven’t gotten a whole lot better, allowing 10 runs (9 earned) over 16.1 innings. Meanwhile, Logan Webb will enter Tuesday night with a 2.98 ERA through 17 starts in 2022 for another strong year with the Giants.

Red Sox-Rays Over 7.5 runs (-105)

This run total is unusually low based on the uncertainty of what we might see from Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale, who will make his season debut and made 10 starts since the start of 2020. Boston ranks seventh in OPS (.741), and it will get another shot at Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber, who threw 6 scoreless innings against the Red Sox last week.

Josiah Gray Over 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Washington Nationals starter has continued to strike out batter at a high rate, entering Tuesday night’s start with a 10.2 K/9 through 16 starts. Josiah Gray struck out at least 6 hitters in five of his last six starts, averaging 7.5 K’s per game through that span.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.