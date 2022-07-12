MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, July 12

The MLB has 16 games scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 12 with 14 of those matchups featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. The largest run total of the night is set at 11.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook in the game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies from Coors Field.

Below is a preview of the top pitchers and hitters of the night along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, NYY vs. CIN ($10,500) — The New York Yankees pitcher has been one of the top pitchers in the sport with an 8-2 record and 3.26 ERA through 17 starts this season. Gerrit Cole is coming off a rough outing when he allowed 5 runs including 2 homers over 6 innings in a win over the Boston Red Sox. He will face a Cincinnati Reds offense that ranks No. 24 in OPS (.687).

Luis Garcia, HOU vs. LAA ($10,100) — The Houston Astros starter has a great matchup against a Los Angeles Angels offense that strikes out 9.7 times per game, which is more than every other MLB team. Luis Garcia has a 7-5 record and 3.81 ERA through 15 starts this season but gave up 5 runs over 6.1 innings in his last start against the Kansas City Royals.

Top Hitters

Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL vs. NYM ($6,300) — The Atlanta Braves outfielder is the most expensive hitter of the night on DraftKings, coming off a 1-for-4 performance with a double in last night’s game against the New York Mets. He will get a matchup against David Peterson (5-1, 3.48 ERA) and has a .274 batting average with 22 RBIs and 8 home runs.

Kyle Schwarber, PHI vs. TOR ($6,200) — The Philadelphia Phillies slugger has put up impressive power numbers this season, heading into Tuesday night’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays, and he has 28 home runs and 57 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber went 0-for-4 in yesterday’s game but homered on Sunday.

Value Pitcher

Josiah Gray, WAS vs. SEA ($8,700) — The Washington Nationals starter is putting up impressive strikeout numbers, and he should be in a good spot to rack up some decent fantasy numbers against the Seattle Mariners. Josiah Gray has a 7-5 record and 4.14 ERA through 16 starts, and he has a 10.2 K/9. He struck out an average of 7.5 batters over his last six starts and will face the Mariners lineup that strikes out 8.5 times per game.

Value Hitter

Manny Machado, SD vs. COL ($5,100) — The San Diego Padres slugger was the value hitter I gave out yesterday, and it paid off when Manny Machado recorded 2 hits and smashed a home run. Moving from a pitcher’s park to a hitter’s park is a massive difference as he gets another matchup with the Colorado Rockies at high elevation, and he will face lefty Austin Gomber with a 6.46 ERA through 16 games and 14 starts in 2022.