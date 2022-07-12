Best MLB player prop bets to consider on Tuesday, July 12

There are a ton of player prop bets available Sunday as we have a full, 16-game slate of baseball scheduled as the White Sox and Guardians have a doubleheader. An interesting matchup today is the Red Sox and Rays with Chris Sale making his first start of the year.

Below is a look at three player props to consider as you mine the betting board for value on Tuesday, July 12.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, July 12

J.D. Martinez, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Martinez has faced Corey Kluber many times in his career. He has hit two home runs off him in 34 at-bats. In the last seven games, Martinez is hitting .379 with 11 hits and a home run. The Red Sox need Martinez to stay hot, and I expect him to do so in this one.

Willson Contreras, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

In his career against Jordan Lyles, Contreras is 4-7 with two home runs. In his past few games, Contreras has had some struggles, so he should be due. Another major stat about Contreras is his number at Wrigley Field. He hits .306 at home versus .227 on the road. Look for Contreras to have an extra-base hit in Tuesday's game.

Gerrit Cole, Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Cole is typically a high strikeout pitcher and he's facing a team who strikes out a ton. This is a matchup where I could see Cole throwing a complete game. He averages 8 strikeouts per game over his last five starts and they have been against better hitting teams than the Reds. Look for a high strikeout night from Cole in this one.

