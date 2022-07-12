VSiN Top Stories for Tuesday, July 12

Day 1 Results from the VSiN Baseball Betting Pentathlon

Our hosts and experts were tasked with picking a total from the Monday MLB card that featured 10 games. The picks went 7-5. Here’s a recap of the selections and the standings:

Odds On Phillies/Cardinals u7.5 (-105, WH) ✅ (95.24)

The Edge Mets-Braves Under 7 (-110) (DraftKings) ✅ (90.91)

A Numbers Game D’Backs-Giants under 8 (-110 MGM) ✅ (90.91)

The Lookahead Mets / Braves F5 Under 3.5 -115 WH ✅ (86.96)

Betting Across America White Sox/Guardians Over 9 (-120, Circa) ✅ (83.33)

Prime Time Action Mets/Braves Under 7.5 (-120, Caesars) ✅ (83.33)

Wes Reynolds White Sox/Guardians OV 9 -120, MGM ✅ (83.33)

The Night Cap Phillies/Cardinals F5 U3.5 (+105 Circa) ❌ (-100)

Rush Hour White Sox / Guardians F5 Under 5 (-110 @ DK) ❌ (-100)

Follow the Money Marlins-Pirates O7.5 (-105 DK) ❌ (-100)

Adam Burke Padres/Rockies Over 11.5 (-115, DK) ❌ (-100)

Greg Peterson Padres vs Rockies Over 11.5 (-115 DK) ❌ (-100)

Rules & Participants

The contest consists of five bets made over a span of four days, starting today. Each weekday show will be a participant along with three VSiN baseball analysts.

Here are the rules:

Each bet is worth a hypothetical $100, the winner will be whoever has the most profit at the end of the week.

You don’t have to actually bet, but you do have to get lines from a licensed sportsbook

Each day there will be a specific bet you have to make.

Monday: A total

Tuesday: A favorite AND an underdog

Wednesday: A runline bet

Thursday: A prop bet

My Guys (Stormy Buonantony is on vacation) and Lombardi Line (multiple hosts throughout the week) won’t compete. Wes Reynolds, Adam Burke and Greg Peterson will compete as individual MLB betting experts.

We’ll announce the winner on Follow the Money at 6 a.m. ET Friday. We’ll track the bets on this page.

Almost Time for the British Open

Keep an eye out tomorrow for our tournament preview from Wes Reynolds and a new edition of the Long Shots podcast, but we’ve been talking about the upcoming major across most of our shows, so we have plenty of content to share with you now.

JVT & Youmans: The hosts of The Edge shared their thoughts on Tiger Woods and how he may fare at St. Andrews. WATCH HERE

Prime Time Action: Golf betting analyst John Haslbauer stopped by during the first hour of PTA to chat with hosts Ben Wilson and Matt Brown about his players to watch at The Open. LISTEN HERE

Betting Across America: As an appetizer for Long Shots, Brady Kannon and Wes were together on BAA to give some early thoughts on the British Open and the holes where in-play wagering might make sense. LISTEN HERE

Brady Kannon: Brady also wrote about how he’s using the Masters at Augusta National as a guide for the British Open. READ MORE

VSiN Broadcasting Live from NBA Summer League

Resident NBA expert Jonathan Von Tobel is taking in the NBA Summer League action at Thomas & Mack Center here in Las Vegas and we’re bringing you live shows, updates and special guests throughout the week.

JVT and Matt Youmans are doing on-site broadcasts of The Edge at 4 p.m. ET Monday-Friday from NBA Summer League. You can also catch guest spots throughout the week from JVT and others. LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE