Pick on the Moneyline of Red Sox-Rays for Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox have not won a series against an American League East team this season and will look to change that in Tampa Bay on Tuesday against the Rays, needing a win to keep alive hopes of reversing this.

Boston Red Sox (-125, 7.5) vs Tampa Bay Rays

Chris Sale makes his season debut for the Red Sox after making four rehab starts at the minor league level, and while he posted a 2.38 ERA, gave up 8.7 hits and 4.8 walks per nine innings.

Sale missed much of the 2021 season as well, and in nine starts averaged less than five innings per start with opponents hitting .269 off of him with 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Rays send Corey Kluber to the mound to oppose him, who is allowing just 1.4 walks and one home run per nine in game with a 3.62 ERA overall, which lowers to a 3.08 ERA at home.

The Red Sox have a disadvantage in the bullpen with the Rays ninth in the league in bullpen ERA while the Red Sox rank 13th.

With the Red Sox top home run hitter Rafael Devers out dealing with a back injury, the Rays will make it two in a row against the Red Sox.

The Play: Rays +105

