Kazuto Ioka vs. Donnie Nietes: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Boxing fans will be treated to some mid-week boxing action on Wednesday, July 13 as Donnie Nietes challenges Kazuto Ioka to reclaim his previously vacated WBO junior bantamweight title. The fight will take place at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan starting at 7 p.m. locally (Japan Standard Time) — 6 a.m. ET for those in the US.

When to watch, how to watch Ioka vs. Nietes

The main card will get started braight and early for those in America at 6 a.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 8 a.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard. There is not currently a live broadcast scheduled for the bout.

Fighter history

Ioka (28-2-0) enters Wednesday’s bout on a five-fight winning streak, his most recent win coming against Ryoji Fukunaga by unanimous decision back in December. 15 of his 28 wins have come by knockout. Nietes (43-1-6) enters his first fight of the 2022 season at the age of 40. His lone career loss came all the way back in 2004, just over a year into his long stint in the pros. His most recent fight was against Norbelto Jimenez in December of 2021, where he won by split decision.

This will be the second time these two boxers have faced each other in the ring, with their first bout taking place on New Years Eve back in 2018. Ioka lost the bout by split decision but is now the favorite to win the rematch on DraftKings Sportsbook, with moneyline odds at -390.

Full card for Kazuto Ioka vs. Donnie Nietes

Title fight : Kazuto Ioka vs. Donnie Nietes, 12 rounds, for junior bantamweight title

: Kazuto Ioka vs. Donnie Nietes, 12 rounds, for junior bantamweight title Musashi Mori vs. Presco Carcosia, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Daigo Higa vs. Froilan Saludar, 8 rounds, banatmweights

Hayato Tsutsumi vs. Jhon Gemino, 8 rounds, featherweights

Satsuki Ito vs. Saowaluk Nareepangsri, 6 rounds, women’s bantamweights

Yuki Sato vs. Soma Ikeda, 4 rounds, flyweights

Excel James Junior vs. Masaki Yonemoto, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Fight odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ioka: -390

Nietes: +285

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -300

Under 10.5: +225

To go the distance

Yes: -245

No: +180

Winning method

Ioka by decision or technical decision: -120

Ioka by KO, TKO or DQ: +250

Draw: +1400

Nietes by decision or technical decision: +450

Nietes by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.