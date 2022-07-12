NBA Las Vegas Summer League: Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Predictions for July 12

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for plenty of Summer League coverage, lineup news and bets, including some insight from on-site in Las Vegas. Here are some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook that jump out to me on the July 12 betting card.

I put this one out on Twitter this morning at 5.5 and we’ve since seen it move to 6.5. The Warriors have been a letdown so far in Summer League, but I think this is the spot they put it all together and win by double-digits. According to what we’re hearing from the Warriors, this will be the first time this summer we’re set to see Jonathan Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody all on the floor together — three lottery picks drafted over the last couple of years.

When I was on the air with VSiN here in Las Vegas, I spoke about how the Warriors might be one of the more overrated teams here. But I’m willing to give them one final shot at full strength, mostly due to the matchup.

So far in Vegas, the Celtics have lost to a Heat team without much talent on the roster, and then played on Monday and won on a Matt Ryan triple just before the horn. That win came over a Bucks squad that also doesn’t have a ton of talent on it by Summer League standards. Ryan led the Celtics with 23 points, but rolled his ankle on the game-winner. I’d be surprised if he played on Tuesday, and there could be some other rest candidates on the Boston side with the back-to-back. When you look at the Celtics’ roster, it just can’t even come close to the type of talent Golden State is going to put on the floor.

I have a couple of other leans I think are worth writing up on the Tuesday card. Let’s start with the Pacers, who matchup with the Pistons. There are a lot of moving parts here, but if they all fall right, we could land on a play.

For starters, Jaden Ivey suffered an ankle injury early during Saturday’s game and was unable to return. I’d be surprised if we see the No. 5 overall pick on the floor on Tuesday evening. Detroit still has some solid guards to fill in, along with some size that could give Indy issues, but the Pacers could be getting a couple of wings in the rotation that would be serious game-changers.

The Pacers lost on Sunday to a Kings team that has looked tremendous so far in Summer League, but it did come with Chris Duarte sitting out. The 2021 lottery pick could be returning, so let’s keep an eye out for that news.

Now that the Malcolm Brogdon deal with the Celtics has been finalized, another former lottery pick becomes eligible to join Indiana’s roster. Aaron Nesmith is expected to make his Summer League debut in this one. If Indy has a Duarte, Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin trio on the wing with Ivey sitting this one out, I plan to fire.

After a decent start to the California Classic, the Lakers’ Summer League squad has taken some steps backwards. They lost multiple key contributors, and just haven’t looked good in Vegas. The Lakers have lost a rock fight of a double OT game to a Hornets team that hasn’t been good, then got blown out in their first game by the Suns, who really lack talent.

The Lakers are a fade right now in Vegas, and we get to back a Clippers roster that should be fresh and playing all of its best players. The Clips have only played one game so far, which was an 18-point victory over a solid Memphis roster back on Saturday. Names like B.J. Boston and Justin Preston should be ready to go in this one and carry the team. The Clippers showed good balance against the Grizz with five players getting into double figures.

As always, if I bet either of these leans, I’ll put the play out on Twitter.

