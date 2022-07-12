Report: EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic gaining interest from NBA teams

EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic is gaining significant interest from NBA teams and could have his rights traded, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Micic’s rights are held by the Oklahoma City Thunder but Woj reports he doesn’t fit the team’s rebuild timeline. Micic is 28 years old and has played overseas for the seven seasons.

Micic averaged around 18 points per game in EuroLeague play this past season for Anadolu Efes, a team in the Turkish Super League. Micic played games in both the EuroLeague and Turkish Super League. Micic is a Serbian native, like Boban Marjanovic, Nemanja Bjelica and Nikola Jovic, who was recently selected in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat. We don’t really have a gauge on interested teams, though you’d think playing with Serbian National teammates may be appealing to Micic.

Micic isn’t going to be an MVP-caliber player in the NBA. He could turn into a solid bench contributor or decent starter at two-guard. On a contending team, Micic makes sense as “instant offense” off the bench. He’s a streaky 3-point shooter but can hit from outside at a decent clip at 37% for his career in Europe. Micic also averages 4.6 assists per game for his career, so he can make some plays.